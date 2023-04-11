The April 2023 issue of The Ring is now available to subscribers

The April 2023 issue of The Ring, which previews the April 22 Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia superfight, is now available to subscribers via two links on the RingTV.com homepage:

The digital edition, which is perfect for mobile devices and rich with links and media, can be accessed here.

Also, a traditional magazine format that subscribers and diehard collectors may download and print can be accessed here.

Hot on the heels of our “Boxing is Broken” cover, boxing got one right with Davis vs. Garcia (the inclusion of that fight on the aforementioned cover and the complaining that followed is the subject of Editor-in-Chief Doug Fischer’s “Ringside” column). Two young lightweight stars representing their social media-driven generation will finally collide in a mega-event the fans have been demanding. As a nod to that generation and the big personalities driving the build-up, our April 2023 cover is a video game-style tribute to the culture of modern-day boxing.

In a phenomenon not limited to 2023, the Davis-Garcia clash won’t have any titles on the line. Writer Don Stradley traces the history of big-time non-title fights in “No Belts Required.”

The cover story takes us to the “Champions Corner,” in which 17 former lightweight titleholders — from stars of the 80s like Ray Mancini and Julio Cesar Chavez to 90s stalwart Shane Mosley to 21st century fighters like Nate Campbell and George Kambosos Jr. — break down how they see the fight unfolding on April 22.

But, sorry, despite this fight being made, boxing is still broken. In Part 2 of his series, Steve Kim calls out the sport for another one of its current eyesores: the inactivity of its stars. How can boxing survive when fighters don’t fight?

“Black Sheep Rising” by Norm Frauenheim recaps David Benavidez’s victory over Caleb Plant and shows how it has elevated the Arizona fighter, whose career has been overshadowed by controversies and comparisons to his heralded brother Jose, to being the family torchbearer.

In another brilliantly illuminated installment of “Three Minutes,” writer Paul D Gibson takes us back to the incredible 10th round of Diego Corrales-Jose Luis Castillo 1. In “One-woman Symphony,” Thomas Gerbasi tracks the bassoonist-to-boxer career of Hannah Rankin. Contributor Diego Morrilla took on the considerable task of assembling the myriad streaming platforms and broadcasters into a guide for fans of the sweet science.

