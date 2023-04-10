Sivenathi Nontshinga risks his IBF title against Regie Suganob on June 16

Sivenathi Nontshinga. Photo credit: Droeks Malan

News reached The Ring that Sivenathi Nontshinga will put his IBF title on the line for the first time when he faces mandatory challenger Regie Suganob at the ICC, East London, South Africa, on June 16.

The two parties had negotiated a deal instead of going to purse bid that was scheduled for April 11. The defending champion would have been entitled to 65 percent and the challenger 35 percent.

Nontshinga (11-0, 9 knockouts), The Ring’s No. 5 rated junior flyweight, won the national title in his fifth fight. The 24-year-old has beaten compatriot Siyabonga Siyo (TKO 9), Ivan Soriano (KO 5) and held on after getting knocked down in the final round against Christian Araneta (UD 12) in an IBF eliminator.

The South African headed to Mexico and edged past Hector Flores (SD 12) in a hard-fought contest to claim the vacant IBF title last September.

Suganob (13-0, 4 KOs) has been a professional since late 2018. The 25-year-old Filipino defeated previously unbeaten Jerome Baloro (UD 10) to earn an IBF ranking and put him on that path. He then dominated unbeaten Andika D’Golden Boy (UD 10). However, it was his most recent win over compatriot Mark Vicelles (TD 8) that earnt him the mandatory position.

On paper, it is an evenly matched contest between two fighters of contrasting styles. Home advantage may be key for the defending champion.

MORE ON RINGTV:

NEW FACES – REGIE SUGANOB – The Ring (ringtv.com)

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright