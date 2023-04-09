Edgar Berlanga makes Matchroom debut against Jason Quigley on June 24

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar Berlanga will face Jason Quigley on June 24, Matchroom Boxing announced Saturday night.

The 10-round bout will take place inside The Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

The June 24 clash against Quigley will be his first under the Matchroom Boxing banner. He had been promoted by Top Rank since April 2019.

“(I am) super-anxious,” said Berlanga during the DAZN stream of the Jesse Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez world flyweight title fight. “We took this step-by-step. It’s been a year layoff. I just want to thank Eddie Hearn, one of the best promoters. He is the best promoter in boxing right now. I just want to thank him for believing in me. Just being in my corner. I just want to thank my team and everyone that is with me come June.”

Berlanga (20-0, 16 knockouts), who resides in New York City, has not fought since defeating Alexis Roamer Angulo by unanimous decision on June 11. The win over Angulo was his last with Top Rank. Both Berlanga and Top Rank decided to amicably go in separate directions.

After winning his first 16 fights by knockout, all in the first round, some wonder whether his career has stalled, including a win over Marcelo Coceres, in which Berlanga was knocked down. Berlanga looked sluggish in his close unanimous decision win over Steve Rolls on March 19 of last year.

The 25-year-old believes signing with Matchroom Boxing is a new chapter in his life and career, which he hopes will lead to more-significant fights in the future.

“I feel like at the stage in my career where I need to go the distance (in fights),” said Berlanga, who is managed by Keith Connolly. “In order for me to be in there with the best, I had to experience going those rounds. I thank God that He aligned the stars the right way. He got me back with my old trainer, Marc Farrait. He’s the one that made ‘The Monster.’ I’m back with him. I’m with Eddie Hearn. I’m excited. June 24 is a huge day for me.”

Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs), who resides in Ballybofey, Ireland, defeated journeyman Gabor Gorbics in his last bout on April 1. In his previous fight in November 2021, he was stopped in the second round by then-WBO world middleweight titleholder Demetrius Andrade.

The 31-year-old had won his previous three fights leading up to the Andrade fight.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

