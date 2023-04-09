Brandun Lee outpoints game Pedro Campa in 10-round slugfest

Brandun Lee and Pedro Campa. Photo by Esther Lin / Showtime

CARSON, Calif. – Junior welterweight up-and-comer Brandun Lee defeated Pedro Campa by unanimous decision over 10 hard-fought rounds before a boisterous crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

Scores were 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93 for Lee, who improved to 28-0, 23 knockouts, in the co-featured bout to Fundora-Mendoza.

Both fighters came out swinging from the opening bell, standing in the pocket and throwing and landing hooks and crosses to each other’s head.

The pace slowed during the second round. Campa mostly worked from the center of the ring as he attempted to close the distance between both fighters. As he initiated exchanges, Lee, who resides in La Quinta, California, countered effectively with left hooks and straight right hands to the head of Campa.

By the third round, Campa’s face was noticeably bruised from the amount of punches Lee connected. Undaunted, Campa continued to press the action, willing to take two punches to the head in order for him to land one.

Throughout the fight, Campa’s mouthpiece would fall out. Referee Jack Reiss warned Campa several times about the mouthpiece, but never deducted a point. After the fight, Campa attributed the mouthpiece coming out of his mouth due to vaseline from his trainer’s hand that made it difficult to bite down.

Campa was able to rally early in the fifth round. He was able to get on the inside, connecting with an array of hooks and crosses to the head and body of Lee, who did not look hurt or fazed from the punches.

As the fight progressed into the second half, both fighters seemed to fight in spurts. Each took turns throwing and landing combinations, with Lee landing the more-telling punches.

Some of the best exchanges in the fight took place in Round 9. Both went at each other, creating exchanges that brought cheers from the crowd. Campa was the aggressor during the final round, but Lee chose to box from distance.

Prior to the Campa fight, Lee stopped Diego Luque in the fourth round on January 7. He faced Will Madera on August 20, overcoming a knockdown to rally and win by unanimous decision.

“I knew it was close, but I won easily,” said Lee, The Ring’s 2021 Prospect of the Year. “Pedro Campa is a true Mexican fighter. Mexicans come to fight. I would love another fighter like Pedro Campa. I knew he was going to come to fight. I wish I used my jab more.”

According to ShoStats, Campa did throw and land 186 of 745 total punches (25 percent) to Lee’s 159 of 505 total punches (31 percent). Campa was convinced he was victorious over Lee.

“I can’t change the decision of the judges but I thought I had the fight won, six rounds to four,” said Campa. “I took the fight to him. When I was aggressive, he began to box more.”

Campa, who resides in Hermosillo, Mexico, falls to 34-3-1, 23 KOs. In his previous fight on August 13, the 31-year-old was stopped by former Ring Magazine lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

