Jared Anderson keeps knockout streak alive, batters George Arias to third round stoppage

NEWARK, N.J. — Jared Anderson took a big step towards heavyweight contention on Saturday, April 8, stopping the previously unbeaten George Arias after three round of their scheduled ten-rounder at the Prudential Center.

Arias’ corner stopped the bout after the third round, following a difficult stanza that saw the New York-based heavyweight rocked by right hands and left uppercuts. Arias, 31, attempted to feign competitiveness by dancing his way back to the corner, but his trainers thought better of allowing him to take more punishment in the fourth.

Anderson (14-0, 14 knockouts) of Toledo, Ohio mixed up his attack to the head and body, switching stances and hurting Arias at the end of the second with a right hook to the body. The 23-year-old Anderson cut the ring down by stepping to Arias’ left, forcing him to move awkwardly to his right and into the heavy hooks and right hands.

Anderson, who stands 6’4″ and weighs nearly 250 pounds, hopes that the victory over an erstwhile unbeaten fighter puts him in line for big fights in the heavyweight division.

“I’m different. I’m nice. I’m the best heavyweight in the world. I don’t give a f*ck what nobody is talking about. You hear me? I made that look easy man because he helped me make it look easy, man. He wasn’t throwing punches for real. I kept my defense right. My jab was on point. It was an easy night,” said Anderson.

“I want those top names. I want those top contenders. Everybody who keeps calling people out, put my name on the list now. I’m not ducking. I’m not running. And you goin’ to catch this smoke.”

The fight was the co-main event to the Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino card on ESPN.