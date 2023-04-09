Keyshawn Davis punishes Anthony Yigit, scores ninth round stoppage to remain unbeaten

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 08: Keyshawn Davis (L) and Anthony Yigit (R) exchange punches during their lightweight fight at Prudential Center on April 08, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. — “The Businessman” handled his business as Keyshawn Davis took apart a bloodied and overmatched Anthony Yigit, scoring a ninth round stoppage in their lightweight bout on Saturday, April 8 at the Prudential Center.

The fight was stopped at the 21-second mark, as referee Benjy Esteves elected to halt the one-sided blood-letting, which opened the ESPN portion of the Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino card.

Davis (8-0, 6 knockouts) of Norfolk, Va. had no problem finding the target on the southpaw Yigit (26-3-1, 10 KOs), displaying the complexity of his boxing ability with a crippling body attack, counter punches from both hands and foot feints which imposed mental pressure on his opponent.

Yigit, who had been stopped in title fights against Rolando Romero and Ivan Baranchyk, had nothing to offer offensively to hold off the 2020 Olympic silver medalist. Instead, the fighter from Stockholm, Sweden defiantly challenged Davis to punish him even more, which the American obliged.

“It was fun. we were both talking trash in the ring. He brought that anger out of me but I had to find a way to control it, and we got the victory,” said Davis, 24.

Davis, who expects to be back in the ring on July 1, says the key to victory was following the advice from his trainer, Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, who advised him to move to his left, use his feints and allow Yigit to come to him to set up the knockout.

Afterwards, Davis turned his attention to Frank Martin (17-0, 12 KOs), the Indianapolis-based southpaw who is promoted by Errol Spence Jr. and Premier Boxing Champions. Martin, 28, is coming off a dominant twelve round decision win over Michel Rivera last December.

“For that other southpaw on the other side of the street, this is an example for you. But I can probably do you a little earlier than that,” said Davis.

“You and Errol keep saying this and that. But I want to fight. But ya’ll are calling out other fighters. Why is that? I want to fight you. I want to fight you.”