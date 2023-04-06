Fight Night Program – Week of April 6-12

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, April 6 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, Calif.

Angel Acosta vs. Angelino Cordova – flyweight – 10 rounds

Fan favorite Puerto Rican former titlist “Tito” Acosta takes one more step on the comeback trail against Venezuelan unbeaten power puncher Cordoba in an intriguing matchup.

Also on this card:

Jorge Chavez vs. Alberto Nieves – featherweight – 6 rounds

Grant Flores vs. Terrance Jarmon – junior middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, April 7 – Cache Creeks Casino, Brooks, Calif.

Shinard Bunch vs. Bryan Flores – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Bunch suffered his only loss very early in his career and has not looked back ever since. And the unbeaten Flores will be a more than worthy test to his championship ambitions. A do-or-die affair for both fighters.

Also on this card:

Jahyae Brown vs. Guido Schramm – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Raul Garcia vs. Robert Terry – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Manuel Avila vs. Alberto Torres – featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime

Friday, April 7 – 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Julian Gonzalez vs. Clay Burns – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Kamil Bednarek vs. Mike Guy – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Friday, April 7 – Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma, Wash.

Angel Antonio Contreras vs. Brandon Valdes – featherweight – 10 rounds

Neeco Macias vs. Ramon Ayala – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, April 8 – Boeing Center, San Antonio, Texas

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez – flyweight – 12 rounds

Superb banger-boxer “Bam” Rodriguez will come down in weight and attempt to remain unbeaten against a dangerous foe while picking up a vacant trinket in the process. A challenge worthy of his talent, no doubt.

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales – featherweight – 12 rounds

Uzbekistan’s Akhmadaliev is quickly becoming the lower-weight version of GGG, a fan favorite with endless potential. Tapales is a brawler, and the WBA/IBF belts at stake should make things interesting enough to make this the hidden gem of the week.

Also on this card:

Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno – featherweight – 12 rounds

Thomas Mattice vs. Ramiro Cesena – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Israil Madrimov vs. Raphael Igbokwe – middleweight – 10 rounds

Marc Castro vs. Ricardo Lopez – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, April 8 – Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino – lightweight – 12 rounds

A duel of unbeaten young guns, on paper, but with two completely different resumes. The supremely talented Stevenson, a former Olympian and two-belt champ at 130, will probably have an easy night out in this WBC title eliminator that will put him in contention for a belt in a second division. Still, a great chance to see one of boxing’s best talents in action.

Also on this card:

Jared Anderson vs. George Arias – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Keyshawn Davis vs. Anthony Yigit – lightweight – 10 rounds

Damian Knyba vs. Curtis Harper – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Troy Isley vs. Roy Barringer – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Bruce Carrington vs. Brandon Chambers – featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

Saturday, April 8 – Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Anthony Olascuaga – junior flyweight – 12 rounds

Teraji is a rising star who owns two of the division’s belts, and he avenged his only loss in his career very recently to gain an extra measure of confidence that shows in the ring every time he fights. Olascuaga, with less than half a dozen fights under his belt, should not be a major test for him in this card built around the debut of former MMA star Nasukawa.

Also on this card:

Tenshin Nasukawa vs.Yuki Yonaha – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis – bantamweight – 12 rounds

Reiya Abe vs. Kiko Martinez – featherweight – 12 rounds

Jin Sasaki vs. Keita Obara – welterweight – 12 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, April 8 – Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif.

Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Forget the laughable “interim belt” at play, Fundora is still a couple of fights away from being considered a champion. Still, the freakishly tall and supremely talented Fundora seems to be the real deal, and Mendoza will likely be another stamp on his passport to greatness.

Brandun Lee vs. Pedro Campa – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Lee was once considered one of boxing’s top prospects, and he has had a rough time trying to prove that. A solid win against former title challenger Campa would go a long way in helping him achieve that goal.

Also on this card:

Luis Nuñez vs. Christian Olivo – featherweight – 10 rounds

Gabriel Maestre vs. Devon Alexander – welterweight – 10 rounds

Frank Sanchez vs. Daniel Martz – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Gabriela Fundora vs. Maria Micheo Santizo – women’s flyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

