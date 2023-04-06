Fight Night Program – Week of April 6-12
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Thursday, April 6 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, Calif.
Angel Acosta vs. Angelino Cordova – flyweight – 10 rounds
Fan favorite Puerto Rican former titlist “Tito” Acosta takes one more step on the comeback trail against Venezuelan unbeaten power puncher Cordoba in an intriguing matchup.
Also on this card:
Jorge Chavez vs. Alberto Nieves – featherweight – 6 rounds
Grant Flores vs. Terrance Jarmon – junior middleweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Friday, April 7 – Cache Creeks Casino, Brooks, Calif.
Shinard Bunch vs. Bryan Flores – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Bunch suffered his only loss very early in his career and has not looked back ever since. And the unbeaten Flores will be a more than worthy test to his championship ambitions. A do-or-die affair for both fighters.
Also on this card:
Jahyae Brown vs. Guido Schramm – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Raul Garcia vs. Robert Terry – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Manuel Avila vs. Alberto Torres – featherweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: Showtime
Friday, April 7 – 2300 Arena, Philadelphia
Julian Gonzalez vs. Clay Burns – junior lightweight – 6 rounds
Kamil Bednarek vs. Mike Guy – super middleweight – 6 rounds
Friday, April 7 – Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma, Wash.
Angel Antonio Contreras vs. Brandon Valdes – featherweight – 10 rounds
Neeco Macias vs. Ramon Ayala – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Saturday, April 8 – Boeing Center, San Antonio, Texas
Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez – flyweight – 12 rounds
Superb banger-boxer “Bam” Rodriguez will come down in weight and attempt to remain unbeaten against a dangerous foe while picking up a vacant trinket in the process. A challenge worthy of his talent, no doubt.
Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales – featherweight – 12 rounds
Uzbekistan’s Akhmadaliev is quickly becoming the lower-weight version of GGG, a fan favorite with endless potential. Tapales is a brawler, and the WBA/IBF belts at stake should make things interesting enough to make this the hidden gem of the week.
Also on this card:
Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno – featherweight – 12 rounds
Thomas Mattice vs. Ramiro Cesena – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Israil Madrimov vs. Raphael Igbokwe – middleweight – 10 rounds
Marc Castro vs. Ricardo Lopez – lightweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, April 8 – Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.
Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino – lightweight – 12 rounds
A duel of unbeaten young guns, on paper, but with two completely different resumes. The supremely talented Stevenson, a former Olympian and two-belt champ at 130, will probably have an easy night out in this WBC title eliminator that will put him in contention for a belt in a second division. Still, a great chance to see one of boxing’s best talents in action.
Also on this card:
Jared Anderson vs. George Arias – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Keyshawn Davis vs. Anthony Yigit – lightweight – 10 rounds
Damian Knyba vs. Curtis Harper – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Troy Isley vs. Roy Barringer – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Bruce Carrington vs. Brandon Chambers – featherweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+
Saturday, April 8 – Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan
Kenshiro Teraji vs. Anthony Olascuaga – junior flyweight – 12 rounds
Teraji is a rising star who owns two of the division’s belts, and he avenged his only loss in his career very recently to gain an extra measure of confidence that shows in the ring every time he fights. Olascuaga, with less than half a dozen fights under his belt, should not be a major test for him in this card built around the debut of former MMA star Nasukawa.
Also on this card:
Tenshin Nasukawa vs.Yuki Yonaha – junior featherweight – 6 rounds
Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis – bantamweight – 12 rounds
Reiya Abe vs. Kiko Martinez – featherweight – 12 rounds
Jin Sasaki vs. Keita Obara – welterweight – 12 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
Saturday, April 8 – Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif.
Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza – junior middleweight – 12 rounds
Forget the laughable “interim belt” at play, Fundora is still a couple of fights away from being considered a champion. Still, the freakishly tall and supremely talented Fundora seems to be the real deal, and Mendoza will likely be another stamp on his passport to greatness.
Brandun Lee vs. Pedro Campa – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Lee was once considered one of boxing’s top prospects, and he has had a rough time trying to prove that. A solid win against former title challenger Campa would go a long way in helping him achieve that goal.
Also on this card:
Luis Nuñez vs. Christian Olivo – featherweight – 10 rounds
Gabriel Maestre vs. Devon Alexander – welterweight – 10 rounds
Frank Sanchez vs. Daniel Martz – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Gabriela Fundora vs. Maria Micheo Santizo – women’s flyweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: Showtime
