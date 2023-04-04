WBA orders Usyk-Dubois negotiations, sets deadline for May 2

Photo by Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing Oleksandr Usyk wins

Looks like the Usyk-Fury mega-bout has just encountered another roadblock.

In a statement issued today, the World Boxing Association (WBA) said that its Championships Committee has “ordered negotiations for the world title fight between Super Heavyweight Champion Oleksaandr Usyk and Champion Daniel Dubois.

“The official communication was sent to the parties on Monday,” said the statement. “The teams of both fighters will have 30 days to negotiate, which will start this April 4 and will end next May 2 at the end of the day (-5 GMT).”

The rest of the statement reads that “the fight between Usyk and Dubois had been ordered since last December 12, but in the process a period of time was granted for Usyk to negotiate the unification fight with Tyson Fury; however, that fight could not be agreed due to differences between the teams and now the WBA orders the fight that corresponded in line with its world title reduction plan.

“Dubois suffered the knee injury in his most recent bout last December 3 against Kevin Larena. Despite winning, he came out of the fight hurt and having difficulty walking.

“The WBA sent a request for a health report to Dubois and his team, which was received on Thursday, March 30. The report, signed by London-based physician James Witthicase, says Dubois is ready to do any physical activity, run, carry weight and feels no pain in his knee.

“If an agreement for Usyk-Dubois is not reached by May 2 or either side refuses to negotiate, the WBA could send the fight to auction with a split of 75% for Usyk and 25% for Dubois.”

A press release by the WBA was used in this article.