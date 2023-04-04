Sources: The Errol Spence Jr.-Terence Crawford superfight appears set for June 17 in Las Vegas

Sources revealed to The Ring that the welterweight superfight between IBF, WBA and WBC titlist Errol Spence Jr. and WBO counterpart Terence Crawford to crown an undisputed champion will finally take place in Las Vegas on June 17. It is believed the official announcement will be made at the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia fight on April 22.

The two had been involved in long protracted conversations last year after Crawford’s promotional contract with Top Rank expired leaving Crawford free to negotiate with Premier Boxing Champions, helmed by Al Haymon.

Despite endless back-and-forth negotiations, the two sides weren’t able to come to an agreement and ultimately Crawford walked away from the deal and fought David Avanesyan (KO 6).

It appeared Spence would face former unified 147-pound titlist Keith Thurman, but a traffic accident meant the Texan didn’t fight in late 2022. That fight was due to take place in early 2023, though that has never been consummated.

Crawford met with Golden Boy heads Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins at their Los Angeles offices amid talks to sign with the promotional powerhouse in late January. The WBO named Alexis Rocha as Crawford’s mandatory, but it appears that the Puerto Rican sanctioning body will first allow Crawford to face Spence.

Last year, much of the negotiations played out in public. This time, it appears the key players worked things out behind closed doors. Also, talks of Spence-Thurman, Crawford-Rocha and Crawford signing with Golden Boy going quiet bode well for one of the best and biggest fights to take place.

The Ring’s No. 1 rated welterweight, Spence (28-0, 22 knockouts) represented the U.S. at the London 2012 Olympics. After turning pro, he moved up the ranks quickly, notably beating perennial contender Chris Van Heerden (TKO 8) and former junior welterweight titlist Chris Algieri (TKO 5), before proving his mettle by stopping Kell Brook (TKO 11) on the road in England to win the IBF welterweight title.

The 33-year-old southpaw has made six defenses and added WBA and WBC titles. He holds championship wins over Mikey Garcia (UD 12), Shawn Porter (SD 12), Danny Garcia (UD 12) and Yordenis Ugas (TKO 10).

The Ring’s No. 2 rated welterweight, Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) was also a standout amateur, claiming multiple national titles before turning professional in 2008. The Nebraska native’s big break came when he stepped in on three days’ notice to whitewash former Amir Khan conqueror, Breidis Prescott (UD 10).

The super-talented American switch-hitter went on to win titles at 135, 140 and 147. However, it was his body of work at junior welterweight, where he became undisputed champion, which separated him from the rest. Since moving to welterweight, the 35-year-old has claimed the WBO title and made six successful defenses. Notable wins at 147 include Khan (TKO 6), Brook (TKO 4), Shawn Porter (TKO 10), and most recently, Avanesyan (KO 6).

Crawford, The Ring’s No. 3 rated pound-for-pound fighter, has been ranked on The Ring’s pound-for-pound list for 413 weeks. While Spence, The Ring’s No. 4, has been ranked on The Ring’s pound-for-pound list for 290 weeks.

The fight would also be for the vacant Ring welterweight title and potentially the world’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

