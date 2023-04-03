David Morrell scheduled to take on Sena Agbeko on the undercard of Davis-Garcia

David Morrell weighs in for his fourth-round stoppage of Alantez Fox in December 2021. (Photo by Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions)

News reached The Ring that rising super middleweight force David Morrell will face Sena Agbeko on the undercard of Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas on April 22.

Davis-Garcia, plus undercards bouts, will be broadcast live on Showtime Pay-Per-View for $84.99 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Morrell (8-0, 7 knockouts), The Ring’s No. 5 rated super middleweight, won Cuban national titles at various levels before turning professional in 2019.

His amateur pedigree has helped him move quickly as a professional and beat some very solid fighters including Mike Gavronski (KO 3), Alantez Fox (TKO 4), Kalvin Henderson (TKO 4) and, most recently, he put a frightful beating on Aidos Yerbossynuly (KO 12) that left the too tough for his own good Kazakh in a coma, though thankfully now he is doing better. Although none of those opponents are elite, the manner in which the 25-year-old southpaw has dominated them suggests he may well be.

Agbeko (27-2, 21 KOs) turned professional in his native Ghana in 2011. He won his first 15 fights at home before coming to America and losing for the first time against Raymond Gatica (TKO 4). After a three-year hiatus, Agbeko reeled off eight consecutive victories. That led to another step up against Vladimir Shishkin and he was well beaten dropping a wide 10-round unanimous decision.

The 31-year-old has rebounded with four wins, notably beating Winfred Harris Jr. (TKO 9) and, most recently, taking the unbeaten record of Isaih Steen (UD 10).

This is an opportunity for Morrell to showcase his talents to a wider audience and help position himself for bigger fights with the likes of promotional stablemates David Benavidez Jr., Caleb Plant, Jermall Charlo or Demetrius Andrade. While Agbeko has been found wanting when he’s stepped up and the gifted Cuban figures to be the best opponent he has faced. I expect Morrell to flex his muscles and score an impressive stoppage in around six-eight rounds.

Morrell holds the WBA ‘regular’ title at 168-pounds; however, The Ring only recognizes the most senior of the WBA titlists. In this case, Canelo Alvarez, who is universally regarded as the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

