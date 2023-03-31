Fight Night Program – Week of March 30-April 5

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, March 31 – York Hall, Bethnal Green, London

Harlem Eubank vs. Miguel Cesario Antin – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Harlem, cousin of Chris Jr., aims to stay unbeaten and get closer to his dream title bout in this intriguing test against a late replacement from Argentina, a serious downgrade from tough Mexican slugger and original opponent Christian Uruzquieta.

Also on this card:

Nick Parpa vs. Michael Webster – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Abass Baraou vs. Ferenc Katona – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Harry Scarff vs. Jordan Dujon – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Matty Harris vs. Milos Veletic – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Sophie Alisch vs. Gemma Ruegg – women’s featherweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Channel 5 (UK)

Friday, March 31 – Valmontone, Italy

Michael Magnesi vs. Ayrton Gimenez – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Where to watch it: TyC Sports, TyC Sports Play

Saturday, April 1 – The O2, London

Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Former two-time champ Joshua returns in his quest to recover his title for a third time sometime in the future. Franklin should be an interesting test – but at this point in Joshua’s career, anyone is. Expect fireworks.

Also on this card:

Fabio Wardley vs. Michael Polite-Coffie – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Matteo Signani vs. Felix Cash – middleweight– 12 rounds

Austin Williams vs. River Wilson-Bent – middleweight – 10 rounds

Campbell Hatton vs. Louis Fielding – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, April 1 – Hard Rock Hotel, Tulsa, Okla.

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe – featherweight – 12 rounds

Moment of truth for former Cuban amateur superstar Ramirez, who fumbled the ball in his debut and is now one step away from becoming a world champ only a dozen fights into his pro career. Dogboe doubles him in experience, but Ramirez still has the technical upper hand in this vacant WBO featherweight title clash. Should be the beginning of a very interesting reign.

Also on this card:

Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Vivas – featherweight – 10 rounds

Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, April 1 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis, 8 rounds, heavyweight – 8 rounds

Yes, just what the boxing world needed: aging boxers trying to grab one last buck, going against former MMA fighters who never really made a serious buck because they sold their souls to a money-grubbing monopoly. I’d watch it for free on a rainy Tuesday night, but this is PPV, gents. I guess I’ll wait for the YouTube version someday.

Also on this card:

Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Souza – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens – welterweight – 6 rounds

Paul Daley vs. Anthony Taylor – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany – female featherweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: PPV

Saturday, April 1 – Eatons Hills Hotel, Brisbane, Australia

Floyd Masson vs. Fabio Turchi – cruiserweight – 12 rounds

Rebecca Hawker vs. Carisse Brown – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Saturday, April 1 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.

Adrian Pinheiro vs. Demetrius Banks – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Jeovanny Estela vs. Saul Corrall – welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Boxtv.com

