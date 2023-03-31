Fight Night Program – Week of March 30-April 5
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Friday, March 31 – York Hall, Bethnal Green, London
Harlem Eubank vs. Miguel Cesario Antin – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Harlem, cousin of Chris Jr., aims to stay unbeaten and get closer to his dream title bout in this intriguing test against a late replacement from Argentina, a serious downgrade from tough Mexican slugger and original opponent Christian Uruzquieta.
Also on this card:
Nick Parpa vs. Michael Webster – cruiserweight – 10 rounds
Abass Baraou vs. Ferenc Katona – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Harry Scarff vs. Jordan Dujon – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Matty Harris vs. Milos Veletic – heavyweight – 6 rounds
Sophie Alisch vs. Gemma Ruegg – women’s featherweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: Channel 5 (UK)
Friday, March 31 – Valmontone, Italy
Michael Magnesi vs. Ayrton Gimenez – junior lightweight – 12 rounds
Where to watch it: TyC Sports, TyC Sports Play
Saturday, April 1 – The O2, London
Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin – heavyweight – 12 rounds
Former two-time champ Joshua returns in his quest to recover his title for a third time sometime in the future. Franklin should be an interesting test – but at this point in Joshua’s career, anyone is. Expect fireworks.
Also on this card:
Fabio Wardley vs. Michael Polite-Coffie – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Matteo Signani vs. Felix Cash – middleweight– 12 rounds
Austin Williams vs. River Wilson-Bent – middleweight – 10 rounds
Campbell Hatton vs. Louis Fielding – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, April 1 – Hard Rock Hotel, Tulsa, Okla.
Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe – featherweight – 12 rounds
Moment of truth for former Cuban amateur superstar Ramirez, who fumbled the ball in his debut and is now one step away from becoming a world champ only a dozen fights into his pro career. Dogboe doubles him in experience, but Ramirez still has the technical upper hand in this vacant WBO featherweight title clash. Should be the beginning of a very interesting reign.
Also on this card:
Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Vivas – featherweight – 10 rounds
Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
Saturday, April 1 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis, 8 rounds, heavyweight – 8 rounds
Yes, just what the boxing world needed: aging boxers trying to grab one last buck, going against former MMA fighters who never really made a serious buck because they sold their souls to a money-grubbing monopoly. I’d watch it for free on a rainy Tuesday night, but this is PPV, gents. I guess I’ll wait for the YouTube version someday.
Also on this card:
Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Souza – heavyweight – 6 rounds
Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens – welterweight – 6 rounds
Paul Daley vs. Anthony Taylor – cruiserweight – 6 rounds
Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany – female featherweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: PPV
Saturday, April 1 – Eatons Hills Hotel, Brisbane, Australia
Floyd Masson vs. Fabio Turchi – cruiserweight – 12 rounds
Rebecca Hawker vs. Carisse Brown – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: FiteTV
Saturday, April 1 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.
Adrian Pinheiro vs. Demetrius Banks – cruiserweight – 8 rounds
Jeovanny Estela vs. Saul Corrall – welterweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: Boxtv.com
