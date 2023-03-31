Matchroom Boxing adds Sunny Edwards, Jack Catterall and Shannon Ryan to its stable

Sunny Edwards after beating Marcel Braithwaite at the Copper Box Arena on December 21, 2019. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Matchroom Boxing has further strengthened its growing stable with three new signings: undefeated IBF flyweight titlist Sunny Edwards, junior welterweight title challenger Jack Catterall and junior bantamweight prospect Shannon Ryan.

Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs), rated No. 1 at flyweight by The Ring, is determined to unify the flyweight division before moving on to achieve his goal of becoming a multi-weight world champion, and the gifted 27-year-old now finds himself in the perfect place for a unification clash with Mexico’s big punching WBC 112lbs ruler Julio Cesar Martinez – a former opponent of his brother Charlie.

Catterall (26-1, 13 KOs), rated No. 4 by The Ring at his weight, is determined to make up for lost time and challenge for gold at 140lbs once again following his hugely controversial loss to former undisputed titlist Josh Taylor back in February 2022. ‘El Gato’ is itching to get back in the ring to work his way in the competitive 140lbs division.

Ryan (4-0) is managed by two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony’s Joshua’s 258, and the former O2 employee has made a perfect start to life in the paid ranks since making her professional debut at Wembley Arena last March, winning all four of her contests in impressive fashion as she looks to become the latest face of women’s boxing.

“I’m extremely excited at this stage of my career to be partnering up with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing,” said Edwards. “Eddie has always been one of the most influential men on the boxing circuit since I’ve been involved in the sport and the conversations were simple, we both want to deliver the biggest fights possible every time.

“I’m hoping to be out June/July time. I’d originally hoped I’d have been out a little bit earlier in this year, but a rest after a few busy years boxing has done me good. I’m not content defending World Titles, I need more.

“First I want to unify whilst collecting the Ring Magazine championship. It has always been a big dream of mine to hold arguably the biggest prize in boxing today. It seems as if Martinez is the man for that, but at this point it’s whoever comes first. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead whatever they may be, bring me the fighter they tell me I can’t beat – and repeat.”

“I’m excited for the next phase of my career,” said Catterall. “Teaming up with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and DAZN is a massive step in the right direction for me. There are going to be some huge nights in the future and I’m excited to get the ball rolling and to be involved in some career-defining fights over the next couple of years. I have been working tremendously hard in the gym and I will be ready for any opportunity that presents itself. I’m grateful to be in this position and I’m looking forward to kicking off a successful relationship with Matchroom and DAZN.”

“I’m very excited to start this next chapter of my career under the Matchroom Boxing promotional banner,” said Ryan. “I look forward to being able to showcase my skills on the big stage and to millions of people around the world on DAZN. Being in those big fights and collecting those World Titles is why I am in this sport and with the backing of my team, 258 Management, O2 and Matchroom Boxing I’m confident that I can fulfil my potential.”

“I’m delighted to further strengthen Matchroom’s growing global of unrivalled talent with three exciting new additions ahead of a huge night of boxing tomorrow at The O2,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Sunny Edwards is one of the most naturally gifted boxers we have produced in the UK and I’m incredibly excited to finally get the opportunity to work with him and give him the opportunities to unify the division. Sunny can certainly talk the talk and he can definitely walk the walk and a fight against WBC ruler Julio Cesar Martinez or Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez is a must for 2023.

“Jack Catterall is another signing that we are massively excited about, and he should arguably be the reigning undisputed champion following his brilliant performance against Josh Taylor in February 2022. Jack is itching to get back into the ring following a layoff that was out of his control and there are some big fights to make for him in the competitive 140lbs division.

“Women’s boxing is truly thriving at the moment with some monster fights on the horizon including our historic Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron homecoming event in Dublin on May 20, and another fighter that has a bright future to look forward to is Shannon Ryan. We have the best roster of female talent in world boxing and Shannon is now in the perfect place to develop and grow into the latest star.”

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.