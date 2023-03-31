Robeisy Ramirez looks to move past debut loss with first world title shot

CATOOSA, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 30: Robeisy Ramirez (L) and Isaac Dogboe (R) face-off during the press conference prior to their April 1 WBO featherweight championship fight at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on March 30, 2023 in Catoosa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Robeisy Ramirez has put the loss in his pro debut way behind him. He is on the verge of becoming a world titleholder and solidifying his standing in a very competitive featherweight division.

Ramirez will face Isaac Dogboe for the vacant WBO world featherweight title Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 12-round bout will headline an ESPN+ stream (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

In the co-feature, former world featherweight title challenger Joet Gonzalez of Glendora, California will square off against Mexico’s Enrique Vivas in a compelling 10-round crossroads clash.

The 29-year-old Ramirez (11-1, 7 knockouts), who is originally from Cienfuegos, Cuba and now resides in Gulfport, Florida, stopped Jose Matias Romero in the ninth round of his last bout on October 29. The win over Romero came over four months after Ramirez brutally knocked out Abraham Nova in the fifth round.

The two-time Olympic gold medal winner is currently ranked No. 9 by The Ring.

Ramirez’s ascent up the featherweight division since losing by split-decision to Adan Gonzales in August 2019, which he would avenge almost a year later, has been impressive. Ramirez has also defeated Orlando Gonzalez, who entered the Ramirez fight unbeaten, and Brandon Valdes.

Now he faces an opponent in Dogboe, who won a world title belt at 122 pounds, and has won his last bouts since back-to-back losses to Emanuel Navarrete. Dogboe won a close split-decision victory over Joet Gonzalez in his last bout on July 23.

Ramirez believes, despite the challenges he has faced, that he is ready for Dogboe on Saturday night.

“This title opportunity means everything,” said Ramirez. “We are ready. I’ve come to fight the best. And now we are here. When I say that I’m ready, it’s because I’ve passed through the process. Life shows you that if you don’t pass through the process, things can happen. So, the opportunity has come at the right moment. I am ready.”

Ramirez, who has been promoted by Top Rank since his pro debut, is trained by Ismael Salas, an excellent trainer who is based out of Las Vegas. Salas has trained the likes of Jorge Linares, Yordenis Ugas, Guillermo Rigondeaux, and Yuriorkis Gamboa

There are several gyms in the Las Vegas area that attract top fighters in the sport, where sparring sessions mirror or are more-compelling than actual competitive fights. Ramirez is grateful to have Salas in his corner, where his skill-set has evolved into a more-aggressive style.

“This camp has been totally different,” said Ramirez. “We did lots of new things with my strength and conditioning coach. But we are ready for this fight, and for the fights that happen after.

“Ismael Salas is a strategist. He is an excellent teacher. He has many world champions, and he has been doing this for many years. Salas has given me the confidence, the knowledge and dexterity to bring out the best of me in the ring. Working with him has been the best thing that has happened to my career.”

Promoter Bob Arum has high aspirations for Ramirez. He believes his career could somewhat be in line with what Vasiliy Lomachenko has accomplished. Lomachenko was also a successful amateur and Olympic gold medalist who won world title belts in three different weight classes.

There is still a time and place to see if Ramirez could come close to accomplishing what Lomachenko has as a professional, but Ramirez is dialed to win his first world title belt against Dogboe on Saturday.

“I feel blessed and humble Mr. Bob Arum thinks that I could have a successful career as a pro. I have my own path I want to create to win world titles at 126 pounds, then we will see about the future, maybe at 130 pounds.

“I don’t like to say whether I’m the best featherweight in boxing. I let others decide. My main objective is to be at my best and get better as a fighter. Winning a world title belt would be great as well.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing