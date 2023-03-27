Former cruiserweight titlist Krzysztof Glowacki takes a break from boxing, mulls MMA run

Krzysztof Glowacki

Former two-time WBO cruiserweight titlist Krzysztof Glowacki has decided to step away from boxing.

“I’m not retired completely. I may consider coming back for a fight, if it is a very, very interesting one” Glowacki (32-4, 20 knockouts) told The Ring. “But for now, I’m out of boxing because after [Richard] Riakporhe fight I realized that world title is not for me anymore and I don’t want to fight mediocre opponents just to stay busy.

However, the 36-year-old Polish fighter isn’t walking from combat sports altogether.

“I have some other sport plans. I started training MMA and this is my new challenge,” he revealed. “I enjoy MMA training a lot, it’s something new and inspiring for me. My next fight will be in MMA.”

MMA is very popular in Poland, which regular sell out big areas and can do in the region of 300-500.000 PPV figures.

Glowacki has enjoyed a successful professional boxing career. He turned professional at 22, in Poland, where he won his first 24 bouts. His big break came when he traveled to America as a complete unknown and got off the canvas to shock Marco Huck (KO 11) to win the WBO title.

The Pole then beat Steve Cunningham (UD 12) before dropping the title to future undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (UD 12). He got back to winning ways and was invited to participate in Season 2 of the WBSS. He beat Maksim Vlasov (UD 12) for the WBO interim title before being upgraded to full champion. He controversially lost to Mairis Briedis (TKO 3).

He didn’t fight for 18-months largely due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. However, when he returned, he unsuccessfully challenged Lawrence Okolie (KO 6) for the vacant WBO title in March 2021. After getting back in the win column he lost to Riakporhe (TKO 4).

Looking back, Glowacki is very proud of one particular performance.

“In my opinion, my best fight was against Maxim Vlasov in WBSS,” he said. “I had very tough but great training camp, was in great shape.”

Of course, the fight that lives long in the memory is his epic title win over Huck.

“I knew what we have to do there, we did our [homework,]” he said. “I don’t remember the whole sixth round, after I got knocked down, but I knew I couldn’t step back, I had to take the fight to him. And I did. After the Round 10, I said to my trainer: I got him!”

And he had, Glowacki rallied and dropped Huck twice to score a highly and improbable 11th round come from behind win.

Glowacki’s long-time promoter, Andrew Wasileski of KnockOut Promotions, is proud of his fighter’s achievements in boxing.

“Krzysztof had fantastic career,” said Wasileski. “He had some historical fights for Polish boxing. In my opinion, his win over Huck was something absolutely special. He beat a guy who was just one win away from breaking a record of title defenses in cruiserweight division, heavy favourite, and Krzysztof knocked him out, against all odds, in spectacular style, after being almost out a few rounds earlier. It’s a Rocky movie story in real live. He had also some other big wins – Cunningham, Vlasov.

“Glowacki is a great warrior with lion’s heart, but unfortunately not so strong body. He’s been struggling with a lot of injuries for last few years, he wasn’t able to train properly for many fights (including Riakporhe) and if you can’t give your 100 percent in the camp, you can’t compete on the world level. I wish him all the best in his MMA career.”

