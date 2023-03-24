Fight Night Program – Week of March 23-30
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Friday, March 24 – Allianz Cloud, Milan, Italy
Ivan Zucco vs. Germaine Brown – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Francesco Russo vs. Christian Mazzon – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Maxim Prodan vs. Mirko Marchetti – welterweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN (Europe), ESPN+ (USA)
Friday, March 24 – Bolton Whites Hotel, Bolton, England
Lyndon Arthur vs. Boris Crighton – light heavyweight – 12 rounds
The last-minute APB on this said that this intriguing bout was suspended due a sinusitis diagnosis on Braian Suarez, the original B-side from Argentina. In walked Crighton at the last minute, saving the fight and the card that will now go on as planned.
Also on this card:
James Moorcroft vs. Nathan Bennett – welterweight – 10 rounds
Kane Gardner vs. Conah Walker – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Chloe Watson vs. Romina Gisel Sosa – women’s flyweight – 6 rounds
Friday, March 24 – Kissimmee, Fla.
Frevian Gonzalez Robles vs. Randy Moreno – lightweight – 8 rounds
David Garcia vs. Cameron Graham – heavyweight – 4 rounds
Jocksan Blanco vs. Christopher Puryear – welterweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: FiteTV
Friday, March 25 – MGM Grand, Las Vegas
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant – super middleweight -12 rounds
A true challenge and a potential game-changer for the unbeaten and immensely talented Benavidez, a fighter destined to great things. The once-beaten Plant will not make things easier for him, but Benavidez clearly has the upper hand in this fight that looms as a thriller while it lasts.
The skinny: Someone will lift a world title belt at the end of this fight because this is boxing in the 21st century, the era of the participation trophy. But the true champion is still Canelo Alvarez, and that is what this bogus belt represents for the winner: a ticket in the Canelo sweepstakes.
Also on this card:
Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos – welterweight -12 rounds
Jesus Ramos vs. Joey Spencer – junior middleweights – 10 rounds
Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela – lightweights – 10 rounds
Kevin Gonzalez vs. Jose Sanmartin – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Orestes Velasquez vs. Marcelino Lopez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: Showtime PPV
Saturday, March 25 – Save Mart Arena, Fresno, Calif.
Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey – junior welterweight – 12 rounds
Ramirez will find a very capable foe in Commey as he tries to bounce back from his razor-thin loss to Josh Taylor in what is his only loss so far.
Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht – strawweight -10 rounds
“Super Bad” Estrada is rated No. 6 by The Ring in the pound-for-pound ratings, and she is poised to make it into the top 5 if she becomes the inaugural Ring champ at this weight against her unbeaten German foe in this title unification clash.
Also on this card:
Antonio Mireles vs. Patrick Mailata – heavyweight – 6 rounds
Raymond Muratalla vs. Humberto Galindo – lightweight – 10 rounds
Charlie Sheehy vs. Angel Rebollar – lightweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+
Saturday, March 25 – Domo Alcalde, Guadalajara, Mexico
Jose Zepeda vs. Neeraj Goyat – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Aaron Silva vs. Jaime Lopez – super middleweight – 8 rounds
Miguel Torres vs. Kevin Montiel – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, March 25 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, England
Lawrence Okolie vs. David Light – cruiserweight -12 rounds
“The Sauce” Okolie will need to put all his mojo to work if he wants to keep his WBO belt in this fight against the also unbeaten contender from New Zealand.
Also on this card:
Michael Gomez Jr. vs. Levi Giles – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Frazer Clarke vs. Bogdan Dinu – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Callum Simpson vs. Celso Neves – super middleweight – 8 rounds
Karriss Artingstall vs. Linzi Buczynski – women’s featherweight – 6 rounds
Saturday, March 25 – Park Theater, Cranston, R.I.
Jaime Clampitt vs. Taynna Cardoso – women’s lightweight – 8 rounds
Alejandro Paulino vs. Derrick Murray – junior lightweight – 6 rounds
Anthony Velazquez vs. Rodrigo Rodrigues – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Saturday, March 25 – International Centre, Telford, England
Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley – middleweight – 10 rounds
Andrew Cain vs. Ionut Baluta – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Jason Cunningham vs. Miguel Gonzalez – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Saturday, March 25 – Grand Elysee, Hamburg, Germany
Milan Prat vs Abel Mina – junior middleweight – 12 rounds
Felix Langberg vs. Parik Korte – heavyweight – 12 rounds
Nina Meinke vs. Angela Cannizzaro – women’s featherweight – 8 rounds
Simon Zachenhuber vs. Patrick Rokohl – super middleweight – 8 rounds
Saturday, March 25 – Club y Hotel La Costa, Guanacaste, Costa Rica
Yokasta Valle vs. Jessica Basulto – women’s strawweight – 10 rounds
The other half of the women’s strawweight title haul will be at stake in this fight on the same day of Estrada-Rupprecht, with this being a considerably easier job for the supremely talented IBF/WBO titlist Valle. Expect a four-belt unification between the night’s winners in the not-so-distant future.
Where to watch it: BLK Prime