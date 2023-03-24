Fight Night Program – Week of March 23-30

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, March 24 – Allianz Cloud, Milan, Italy

Ivan Zucco vs. Germaine Brown – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Francesco Russo vs. Christian Mazzon – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Maxim Prodan vs. Mirko Marchetti – welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN (Europe), ESPN+ (USA)

Friday, March 24 – Bolton Whites Hotel, Bolton, England

Lyndon Arthur vs. Boris Crighton – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

The last-minute APB on this said that this intriguing bout was suspended due a sinusitis diagnosis on Braian Suarez, the original B-side from Argentina. In walked Crighton at the last minute, saving the fight and the card that will now go on as planned.

Also on this card:

James Moorcroft vs. Nathan Bennett – welterweight – 10 rounds

Kane Gardner vs. Conah Walker – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Chloe Watson vs. Romina Gisel Sosa – women’s flyweight – 6 rounds

Friday, March 24 – Kissimmee, Fla.

Frevian Gonzalez Robles vs. Randy Moreno – lightweight – 8 rounds

David Garcia vs. Cameron Graham – heavyweight – 4 rounds

Jocksan Blanco vs. Christopher Puryear – welterweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Friday, March 25 – MGM Grand, Las Vegas

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant – super middleweight -12 rounds

A true challenge and a potential game-changer for the unbeaten and immensely talented Benavidez, a fighter destined to great things. The once-beaten Plant will not make things easier for him, but Benavidez clearly has the upper hand in this fight that looms as a thriller while it lasts.

The skinny: Someone will lift a world title belt at the end of this fight because this is boxing in the 21st century, the era of the participation trophy. But the true champion is still Canelo Alvarez, and that is what this bogus belt represents for the winner: a ticket in the Canelo sweepstakes.

Also on this card:

Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos – welterweight -12 rounds

Jesus Ramos vs. Joey Spencer – junior middleweights – 10 rounds

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela – lightweights – 10 rounds

Kevin Gonzalez vs. Jose Sanmartin – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Orestes Velasquez vs. Marcelino Lopez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime PPV

Saturday, March 25 – Save Mart Arena, Fresno, Calif.

Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

Ramirez will find a very capable foe in Commey as he tries to bounce back from his razor-thin loss to Josh Taylor in what is his only loss so far.

Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht – strawweight -10 rounds

“Super Bad” Estrada is rated No. 6 by The Ring in the pound-for-pound ratings, and she is poised to make it into the top 5 if she becomes the inaugural Ring champ at this weight against her unbeaten German foe in this title unification clash.

Also on this card:

Antonio Mireles vs. Patrick Mailata – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Raymond Muratalla vs. Humberto Galindo – lightweight – 10 rounds

Charlie Sheehy vs. Angel Rebollar – lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

Saturday, March 25 – Domo Alcalde, Guadalajara, Mexico

Jose Zepeda vs. Neeraj Goyat – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Aaron Silva vs. Jaime Lopez – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Miguel Torres vs. Kevin Montiel – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, March 25 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

Lawrence Okolie vs. David Light – cruiserweight -12 rounds

“The Sauce” Okolie will need to put all his mojo to work if he wants to keep his WBO belt in this fight against the also unbeaten contender from New Zealand.

Also on this card:

Michael Gomez Jr. vs. Levi Giles – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Frazer Clarke vs. Bogdan Dinu – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Callum Simpson vs. Celso Neves – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Karriss Artingstall vs. Linzi Buczynski – women’s featherweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, March 25 – Park Theater, Cranston, R.I.

Jaime Clampitt vs. Taynna Cardoso – women’s lightweight – 8 rounds

Alejandro Paulino vs. Derrick Murray – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Anthony Velazquez vs. Rodrigo Rodrigues – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, March 25 – International Centre, Telford, England

Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley – middleweight – 10 rounds

Andrew Cain vs. Ionut Baluta – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Jason Cunningham vs. Miguel Gonzalez – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, March 25 – Grand Elysee, Hamburg, Germany

Milan Prat vs Abel Mina – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Felix Langberg vs. Parik Korte – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Nina Meinke vs. Angela Cannizzaro – women’s featherweight – 8 rounds

Simon Zachenhuber vs. Patrick Rokohl – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, March 25 – Club y Hotel La Costa, Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Yokasta Valle vs. Jessica Basulto – women’s strawweight – 10 rounds

The other half of the women’s strawweight title haul will be at stake in this fight on the same day of Estrada-Rupprecht, with this being a considerably easier job for the supremely talented IBF/WBO titlist Valle. Expect a four-belt unification between the night’s winners in the not-so-distant future.

Where to watch it: BLK Prime