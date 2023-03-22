Mohamed Soumaoro, Angel Vazquez make weight for ProBox main event

Photo by Gabe Gomez/Pro Box

Junior welterweight prospect Mohamed Soumaoro is living up to the boxing truism that one loss does not define a career.

Soumaoro will face unbeaten Angel Vazquez in a compelling clash Wednesday night at the Whitesands (ProBox TV) Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The 10-round bout will headline a three-bout telecast on ProBox TV (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

At Tuesday’s weigh-in, both fighters weighed in at 139.8 pounds.

Soumaoro (12-1, 5 knockouts), who is originally from Conakry, Guinea and now resides in Montreal, Canada, defeated amateur standout Jusiyah Shirley, who entered the bout unbeaten, by unanimous decision in his last bout on December 2. The win over Shirley also took place in Plant City.

The 30-year-old has won his last two fights since losing by majority decision to Elysson Marquez in February 2020. Soumoaro has fought in Canada and Nicaragua.

Vazquez (12-0, 6 KOs), who resides in San Luis Colorado, Mexico, defeated unbeaten prospect Nicholas Sullivan in his last bout on December 17. The win over Sullivan took place exactly one year after Vazquez defeated Carlos Guardado Maldonado by decision over eight one-sided rounds.

The 22-year-old has faced better opposition, on paper, in recent fights. His first nine fights as a pro were against fighters with non-winning records.

Chris Glover, ProBox TV executive, stated the upstart promotional company based in Florida wants to provide boxing fans with competitive fights. The Soumoaro-Vazquez is another example of what Glover believes is competitive matchmaking.

“It’s going to be a great fight,” Glover told The Ring Tuesday afternoon. “ProBox TV is about elevating these fighters to the next level and this fight does that. We want to give boxing fans quality fights for what they pay for.”

In the co-feature, junior lightweight prospect Dominic Valle (5-0, 4 KOs) of nearby Lutz will square off against Carlos Rosario.

Valle defeated Jose Antonio Meza by unanimous decision in his last bout on November 4. The 22-year-old is the twin brother of unbeaten junior middleweight prospect Marques Valle, both of whom fight under the ProBox TV banner.

Rosario (5-1, 3 KOs), who is originally from Fajardo, Puerto Rico and now resides in Winter Haven, Florida, lost to Ezequiel Borrero in a clash of unbeaten fighters, which also took place on November 4.

In the opening bout, hard-hitting welterweight Demontaze Duncan (8-0, 8 KOs) of Louisville, Kentucky will face Puerto Rico’s Axl Melendez Salgado (5-0, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout.

The 20-year-old Duncan has yet to fight past the third round.

