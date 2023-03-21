Commey insists Ramirez is the right fight at the right time

On Saturday, former lightweight titlist Richard Commey faces former unified junior welterweight beltholder Jose Ramirez at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California.

Commey, who has shared a ring with the likes of Robert Easter Jr., Ray Beltran, Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko, welcomes the opportunity to share a ring with Ramirez.

“It’s a great fight for me,” Commey (30-4-1, 27 knockouts) told The Ring. “Just the type of fight I was looking for as it’s my dream to become a two-weight world champion and fighting someone of Jose Ramirez’s stature being a former unified world champ and the WBC making this an eliminator is perfect for me at this stage of my career.”

The 36-year-old came up the hard way in his native Ghana. He then moved operations to Europe before settling in America, where his last eight fights have taken place.

“Throughout my career, more often than not, I’ve been the B-side or have had to go into someone’s hometown so it’s nothing new to me,” he said. “In fact, I’m looking forward to it.

“Once you get in the ring it’s just me and him, the fans can’t help him and I will be focused on my mission. I will leave no stone left unturned in my preparation to get the victory.”

The classy veteran isn’t one to trash talk and has nothing but respect for Ramirez but is under no illusion of what he will be up against.

“[He’s an] excellent fighter, you don’t become a unified world champion without being a master of your craft,” he said. “He’s a very good technical boxer with a good engine, he picks his shots well and has a very good chin and high punch output, he comes forward with aggression so I’ll have to bring my A game.

“I have the upmost respect for his achievements in the ring and I’ve heard he conducts himself very respectfully outside the ring so I’m really looking forward to locking horns with him.”

Commey’s long-time manager, Michael Amoo-Bediako, felt this was the perfect fight for his charge at this stage of his career.

“We were offered a couple of other fights but I didn’t think they were right for Richard, for where he is, and for what he wants in his career right now but as soon as Ramirez was on the table, I felt it was the right fight for Richard and he agreed,” explained Amoo-Bediako. “Jose is a high-profile fighter and a former unified champion and with Richard wanting become a two-weight world champ and both fighters highly ranked it was imperative that the fight was made as an eliminator for the WBC title.

“I truly believe that styles make fights and Ramirez is made for Richard and I cannot see any other outcome other than a Commey victory.”

Both fighters like to go forward and this should be an engaging encounter. Ramirez is in his prime and naturally the bigger man.

Ramirez, (27-1, 17 KOs), The Ring’s No. 2-rated junior welterweight, represented the U.S at the 2012 Olympics. He moved steadily in the pro ranks before hitting world level. Ramirez won the vacant WBC title against Amir Imam (UD 12) and defended his title against Antonio Orozco (UD 12) and Jose Zepeda (MD 12) before unifying with WBO titlist Maurice Hooker (TKO 6). He then turned back the tricky challenge of Viktor Postol (MD 12).

The 30-year-old lost his titles when he faced fellow unified champion Josh Taylor (UD 12) when they contested the undisputed championship. Has rebounded to beat former two-division beltholder Jose Pedraza (UD 12). He has caught the ire of some fans for appearing to step away from a fight with WBC titlist Regis Prograis instead electing to face Commey.

Ramirez-Commey, plus undercard, will be broadcast on ESPN at 10:00 ET/ 7:00 PT.

