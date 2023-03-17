Gilberto Ramirez badly misses weight, fight with Gabriel Rosado canceled

Gilberto Ramirez with trainer Julian Chua during a media workout on October 11, 2022, in North Hollywood. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

Gilberto Ramirez’s light heavyweight bout against Gabriel Rosado this weekend has been scratched after the former super middleweight titleholder was well over the contract weight prior to the official weigh-in on Friday.

Ramirez (44-1, 30 knockouts) was unofficially 182.6 pounds, according to a report on ESPN, leading to the fight being canceled.

“No excuses. I had never missed weight in my 45 pro fights. This is the first and last time. I have always prided myself on being a professional, but today was not my finest moment,” said “Zurdo” Ramirez in a statement on Instagram, in which he also apologized to the fans, plus promoter Golden Boy Promotions and broadcaster DAZN.

“I never gave up trying to make weight, cutting until the final moment, but just couldn’t lose enough to make the contracted weight.”

The 12-round bout between former junior lightweight titleholder Joseph Diaz Jr. and title challenger Mercito Gesta will proceed as the new main event at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.. Diaz (32-3-1, 15 KOs) weighed in at 139.5 pounds on Friday while Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) weighed 137.25 pounds.

“We are very disappointed for letting out fans down, and will work with Gabriel Rosado to bring him back to the ring very soon,” reads a statement from Golden Boy Promotions on Instagram.

The promotional company added that ticket refund requests would be honored up until the doors open at 3 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday, when doors open for the show.

Ramirez, 31, of Mazatlan, Mexico was scheduled to fight for the first time since his first loss, a conclusive unanimous decision loss to Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title last November in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

“I am embarrassed and upset by my actions and promise that this will never happen again. I will make the right adjustments and will be back soon,” said Ramirez.

Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs) of Los Angeles by way of Philadelphia was hoping to snap a three fight losing streak.

Diaz, 30, a 2012 U.S. Olympian, is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak to Devin Haney and William Zepeda, while Gesta is fighting for the first time since a thrilling unanimous decision win over Joel Diaz Jr. last April.

The card will also feature a ten-round lightweight bout between Oscar Duarte (24-1-1, 19 KOs) of Parral, Mexico against Alex Martin (18-4, 6 KOs) of Chicago, and an eight-round junior middleweight bout between Eric Tudor (7-0, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Damon Cato-Cain (7-0-1, 6 KOs) of Oakland, Calif.

Ryan Songalia has written for ESPN, the New York Daily News, Rappler and The Guardian, and is part of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Class of 2020. He can be reached at [email protected].