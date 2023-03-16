Adrien Broner signs promotional deal with Don King

(Photo by Amanda Westcott/Showtime)

Adrien Broner didn’t remain a free agent for long.

The 33-year-old former titleholder has signed a promotional agreement with Don King Productions, it was announced Thursday. The deal comes just weeks after his promotional deal with BLK Prime that Broner claimed was worth at least $10 million came and went without him ever getting in the ring.

Three opponents fell out for a scheduled date of February 25, with Ivan Redkach, Hank Lundy and Michael Williams Jr. all having to pull out for various reasons.

“I have a fantastic camp with Kevin Cunningham, and I can hardly wait to get back into the ring again,” said Broner, who had previously been promoted by Premier Boxing Champions for nearly the totality of his career.

“Winning a world title and constantly defending or unifying the titles is what I am aiming to do.”

Broner last fought in February of 2021, when he defeated Joanie Santiago by unanimous decision in Connecticut. Prior to that, Broner hadn’t won a fight since a close split decision win over Adrian Granados in 2017, having lost decisions to Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia, and drawing with Jessie Vargas.

The deal would mark a return to relevance for the 91-year-old Hall of Fame King, who has sparsely promoted his own shows in recent years without the backing of major networks. His most recent event was in January in Miami, and was headlined by a heavyweight bout between fringe contender Jonathan Guidry and former titleholder Bermane Stiverne.

“Adrien is ready and excited to show his championship skills once again for the delight of the great boxing fans. As his proud promoter drops the gauntlet to all the other promoters and challenges them to bring forth their best fighters to fight super star bad boy of boxing Adrien Broner. Bob Arum, Frank Warren, Al Haymon, Eddie Hearn, and any other promoter with a hot commodity champion, we welcome them all.”

Ryan Songalia has written for ESPN, the New York Daily News, Rappler and The Guardian, and is part of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Class of 2020. He can be reached at [email protected].