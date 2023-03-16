Fight Night Program – Week of March 16-22
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Thursday, March 16 – Place Bell, Laval, Quebec
Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert – light heavyweight -12 rounds
In a career full of dramatic ups and downs, Haiti-born Pascal trudges on in search for another chance to shine at the top of the division, this time in an IBF elimination bout against a rather unheralded German foe.
Also on this card:
Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriquez – light heavyweight – 8 rounds
Jessica Camara vs. Karla Ramos Zamora – women’s lightweight – 10 rounds
Caroline Veyre vs. Emma Gongora – women’s featherweight – 6 rounds
Yoel Angeloni vs. Alexander Calixto – welterweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
Friday, March 16 – Agganis Arena, Boston, Mass.
Callum Walsh vs. Wesley Tucker – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Hegly Mosqueda vs. Jose Edgardo Garcia – featherweight – 8 rounds
Danny O’Connor vs. Luis Garcia – welterweight – 8 rounds
Francis Hogan vs. Jimmy Williams – middleweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: UFC Fight Pass
Saturday, March 17 – Priory Grand Hall, Pittsburgh
Oleh Dovhun vs. Juan Centeno – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Kiante Irving vs. Devaun Lee – super middleweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: StarBoxing.TV
Saturday, March 18 – Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, Calif.
Gilberto Ramirez vs. Gabriel Rosado – light heavyweight – 12 rounds
Fan favorite “Zurdo” Ramirez takes on Rosado, a proven brawler who always comes to fight, as Ramirez looks to bounce back from his only career loss to Dmitry Bivol in November while Rosado looks to snap a three-fight losing streak after his highlight-reel stoppage of Bektemir Melikuziev in 2021.
Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Mercito Gesta – lightweight – 12 rounds
“JoJo” Diaz will be looking to straighten out his career after back-to-back losses, and Filipino slugger Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta is just the right guy for the job. Could be the hidden gem of the week.
Also on this card:
Oscar Duarte vs. Alex Martin – lightweight – 10 rounds
Eric Tudor vs. Damoni Cato-Cain – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, March 18 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle, England
Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins – welterweight – 10 rounds
Unbeaten young gun Pattinson will try to make it to 6-0 against a battle-hardened foe like Jenkins, a man with a couple dozen bouts under his belt.
Also on this card:
Hopey Price vs. Thomas Masson – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Solomon Dacres vs. Robert Ismay – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Pat McCormack vs. Dario Socci – welterweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, March 18 – Agenda Arena, Dubai
Jarrell Miller vs. Lucas Browne – heavyweight – 10 rounds
“Big Baby” Jarrell Miller’s comeback is coming full circle after a series of fights around the world following his suspension for use of banned substances, and this fight against Australia´s Browne is the most legit fight he’ll have in a long time. Should be interesting while it lasts.
Also on this card:
Jono Carroll vs. Miguel Marriaga – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Soslan Asbarov vs. Brandon Glanton – cruiserweight – 10 rounds
Kureysh Sagov vs. Ali Baloyev – cruiserweight – 8 rounds
Samat Abdyrakhmanov vs. Nicolas Veron – middleweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: ProBox TV
Saturday, March 18 – Gimnasio Aguirre, Chihuahua, Mexico
Yamileth Mercado vs. Kwdakwashe Chiwandire – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Already postponed at least one time, this intriguing fight between two fighters on a hot streak promises a lot of action – and a lofty position in the world ratings for the winner. Mercado’s WBC title will also be at stake.
Also on this card:
Sergio Chirino Sanchez vs. Aly Mwerangi – featherweight – 10 rounds
Carlos Zaleta vs. Gohan Rodriguez – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds
Saturday, March 18 – Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
Kyle McNeil vs. Luis Ramos Toala – welterweight – 10 rounds
Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Erick Encinia – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Tuesday, March 21 – Luna Park Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Sergio Martinez vs Jhon Teheran – middleweight – 10 rounds
Former middleweight champ Martinez makes a rare comeback in his native country, fighting for the first time in the legendary venue in which many of his fellow champs made their name earlier in their careers. At 48 years of age, the direction in which his career is headed is uncertain, but he vows to trudge on in his quest for another world title shot.
Also on this card:
Laureano Sciuto vs Hector Sosa – featherweight – 8 rounds
Brian Arregui vs Matias Galucci – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN (Latin America)
Tuesday, March 21 – Almaty Arena, Almaty, Kazakhstan
Alejandro Meneses vs. Zhankosh Turarov – junior welterweight – 12 rounds
Bekman Soylybayev vs. Jenel Lausa – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Wednesday, March 22 – Plant City, Fla.
Jorge Lara vs. Aram Avagyan – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Angel Vazquez vs. Mohamed Soumaoro – lightweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ProBox TV
