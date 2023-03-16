Fight Night Program – Week of March 16-22

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, March 16 – Place Bell, Laval, Quebec

Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert – light heavyweight -12 rounds

In a career full of dramatic ups and downs, Haiti-born Pascal trudges on in search for another chance to shine at the top of the division, this time in an IBF elimination bout against a rather unheralded German foe.

Also on this card:

Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriquez – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Jessica Camara vs. Karla Ramos Zamora – women’s lightweight – 10 rounds

Caroline Veyre vs. Emma Gongora – women’s featherweight – 6 rounds

Yoel Angeloni vs. Alexander Calixto – welterweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Friday, March 16 – Agganis Arena, Boston, Mass.

Callum Walsh vs. Wesley Tucker – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Hegly Mosqueda vs. Jose Edgardo Garcia – featherweight – 8 rounds

Danny O’Connor vs. Luis Garcia – welterweight – 8 rounds

Francis Hogan vs. Jimmy Williams – middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: UFC Fight Pass

Saturday, March 17 – Priory Grand Hall, Pittsburgh

Oleh Dovhun vs. Juan Centeno – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Kiante Irving vs. Devaun Lee – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: StarBoxing.TV

Saturday, March 18 – Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, Calif.

Gilberto Ramirez vs. Gabriel Rosado – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

Fan favorite “Zurdo” Ramirez takes on Rosado, a proven brawler who always comes to fight, as Ramirez looks to bounce back from his only career loss to Dmitry Bivol in November while Rosado looks to snap a three-fight losing streak after his highlight-reel stoppage of Bektemir Melikuziev in 2021.

Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Mercito Gesta – lightweight – 12 rounds

“JoJo” Diaz will be looking to straighten out his career after back-to-back losses, and Filipino slugger Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta is just the right guy for the job. Could be the hidden gem of the week.

Also on this card:

Oscar Duarte vs. Alex Martin – lightweight – 10 rounds

Eric Tudor vs. Damoni Cato-Cain – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, March 18 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle, England

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins – welterweight – 10 rounds

Unbeaten young gun Pattinson will try to make it to 6-0 against a battle-hardened foe like Jenkins, a man with a couple dozen bouts under his belt.

Also on this card:

Hopey Price vs. Thomas Masson – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Solomon Dacres vs. Robert Ismay – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Pat McCormack vs. Dario Socci – welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, March 18 – Agenda Arena, Dubai

Jarrell Miller vs. Lucas Browne – heavyweight – 10 rounds

“Big Baby” Jarrell Miller’s comeback is coming full circle after a series of fights around the world following his suspension for use of banned substances, and this fight against Australia´s Browne is the most legit fight he’ll have in a long time. Should be interesting while it lasts.

Also on this card:

Jono Carroll vs. Miguel Marriaga – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Soslan Asbarov vs. Brandon Glanton – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Kureysh Sagov vs. Ali Baloyev – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Samat Abdyrakhmanov vs. Nicolas Veron – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

Saturday, March 18 – Gimnasio Aguirre, Chihuahua, Mexico

Yamileth Mercado vs. Kwdakwashe Chiwandire – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Already postponed at least one time, this intriguing fight between two fighters on a hot streak promises a lot of action – and a lofty position in the world ratings for the winner. Mercado’s WBC title will also be at stake.

Also on this card:

Sergio Chirino Sanchez vs. Aly Mwerangi – featherweight – 10 rounds

Carlos Zaleta vs. Gohan Rodriguez – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, March 18 – Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Kyle McNeil vs. Luis Ramos Toala – welterweight – 10 rounds

Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Erick Encinia – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Tuesday, March 21 – Luna Park Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Sergio Martinez vs Jhon Teheran – middleweight – 10 rounds

Former middleweight champ Martinez makes a rare comeback in his native country, fighting for the first time in the legendary venue in which many of his fellow champs made their name earlier in their careers. At 48 years of age, the direction in which his career is headed is uncertain, but he vows to trudge on in his quest for another world title shot.

Also on this card:

Laureano Sciuto vs Hector Sosa – featherweight – 8 rounds

Brian Arregui vs Matias Galucci – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN (Latin America)

Tuesday, March 21 – Almaty Arena, Almaty, Kazakhstan

Alejandro Meneses vs. Zhankosh Turarov – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

Bekman Soylybayev vs. Jenel Lausa – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Wednesday, March 22 – Plant City, Fla.

Jorge Lara vs. Aram Avagyan – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Angel Vazquez vs. Mohamed Soumaoro – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

