Canelo Alvarez gets his homecoming bout against John Ryder in Mexico on May 6

Saúl Canelo Álvarez will defend his undisputed Ring super middleweight title against John Ryder at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday May 6, live around the world on DAZN and DAZN PPV in the U.S & Canada – the first time in over eleven and a half years that Canelo has fought in Mexico.

Canelo (58-2-2 39 KOs) defends his crown for the second time after beating bitter rival Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy battle in Las Vegas in September, having ripped the IBF crown from Caleb Plant in Sin City in November 2021 with an 11th round stoppage.

The Mexican superstar will make an emotional return to his homeland for his latest Cinco de Mayo showdown, and it will be 4180 days since he last stepped through the ropes in Mexico, when he stopped Kermit Cintron in Mexico City in five rounds to defend his WBO junior welterweight title.

The 32 year old four-weight champion fights for the 63rd time of his storied career as he closes in on 18 years as a pro. Cinco de Mayo weekend will see him fight for the 35th time in his homeland and it promises to be a spectacular occasion with the state of Jalisco marking 200 years of independence.

WBO mandatory challenger Ryder (32-5 18 KOs) will be looking to spoil the party, as the popular Londoner travels to Mexico for the biggest fight of his 12-year career. ‘The Gorilla’ landed the WBO interim title in his last fight when Zach Parker retired on his stool after four rounds of their clash in London, England in November.

That win for the 34 year old followed a career-best victory earlier in 2022 over former Middleweight ruler and old Canelo foe Daniel Jacobs, with Ryder having also tackled three other Britons who have taken on the Mexican king, challenging Callum Smith for the Super-Middleweight World crown after fights with Billy Joe Saunders and Rocky Fielding.

“I feel really happy to be coming back in May because following my surgery, I was unsure of when I’d be coming back,” said Canelo. “Returning to the ring and coming back to fight in Jalisco, where I’m from, makes me especially happy. And in John Ryder, I’m facing a very competitive fighter.”

“There’s no denying that Canelo is one of the greats and I’ve got a lot of respect for what he’s achieved in the sport but I fully believe this is my time fulfil my dream of becoming a World champion,” said Ryder.

“I’m not going over there for a holiday. For me this is purely business and my full focus is on going into his backyard in Guadalajara on May 6 and bringing those belts back with me to the UK. I want to thank the team, Tony and Charlie Sims and Matchroom Boxing for making this happen.”

“Canelo’s return to Mexico is historic for Mexican boxing,” said trainer Eddy Reynoso. “He is returning as an Undisputed champion, this is proof that a Mexican can succeed outside his country with discipline and love for his sport.

“I feel proud of all of this, because the dream of a kid who started in Guadalajara came true and he returns as a winner!”

“This is a moment that will be forever engrained in the history of boxing and Mexican sport,” said Eddie Hearn. “Canelo Alvarez defending his undisputed championship in his hometown in front of 50,000 fans will be an incredible sight and a night we will never forget.

“In John Ryder, you have a mandatory challenger that has paid his dues and off the back of big wins against Daniel Jacobs and Zach Parker is ready for the ultimate challenge. See you May 6 in Guadalajara for something very special, live on DAZN.”

“It doesn’t get bigger than Canelo in Mexico,” Joe Markowski, CEO North America, DAZN Group said, “Canelo returning home, John Ryder coming to spoil the party after big wins versus Daniel Jacobs and Zach Parker in 2022; this has the makings of a classic. Tune in to this historic event live on DAZN around the world and in Mexico for the very first time.”

A press release by DAZN was used in this article.