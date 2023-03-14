Oscar Duarte to face Alex Martin at 136-pound catchweight on Saturday

Oscar Duarte (right) clocks Andres Garcia in March 2020. (Photo by Tom Hogan/Hoganphotos)

Lightweight Oscar Duarte will face Alex Martin, Saturday night, Golden Boy Promotions President Eric Gomez told The Ring Monday morning. The 10-round bout, which will be fought at a catchweight of 136 pounds, will take place at Walter Pyramid, in Long Beach, California, and will stream live on DAZN (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

The bout between Duarte and Martin, who has fought mostly as a junior welterweight in recent bouts, is a potentially compelling clash.

Duarte (24-1-1, 19 knockouts) most recently fought on December 17 in a stay-busy fight, stopping journeyman Javier Franco in the third round.

The 27-year-old Duarte, who resides in Parral, Mexico, has fought under the Golden Boy Promotions banner since September 2015 and has notable wins over Mark Bernaldez and Roger Gutierrez. Duarte has won his last nine bouts, all by stoppage, since suffering his lone defeat as a pro at the hands of Adrian Estrella in February 2019.

Martin would be a decent step-up in opposition for Duarte and will have a slight reach (two inches) and height advantage (one inch).

The 33-year-old Martin (18-4, 6 KOs), who was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, defeated former title challenger Henry “Hank” Lundy via unanimous decision in his most recent bout on August 6. In his previous fight on March 19 of last year, Martin lost by unanimous decision to contender Michael McKinson.

Despite going through a stretch of three consecutive defeats in 2017, two against Miguel Cruz and one against Bryant Perrella, Martin does have wins over unbeaten fighters, including fringe lightweight contender Angel Fierro, in January 2020, and Luis Hernandez Ramos in March 2021.

Also on the Golden Boy Promotions card will be a clash of unbeaten junior middleweight prospects. Eric Tudor (7-0, 6 KOs), of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will square off against Oakland’s Damoni Cato-Cain (7-0-1, 6 KOs).

The 21-year-old Tudor recently signed a promotional deal with Golden Boy.

In the main event, former WBO super middleweight titlist Gilberto Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs), of Mazatlan, Mexico, will face Philadelphia’s Gabriel Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs) in a 12-round light heavyweight bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]. You can also follow Francisco on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.