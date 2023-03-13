Terri Harper takes on Cecilia Braekhus in the co-main event of Taylor-Cameron on May 20

Terri Harper will defend her WBA junior middleweight blet against former world pound-for-pound No.1 Cecilia Braekhus on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s historic homecoming clash with Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday May 20, live worldwide on DAZN.

Harper (13-1-1 6 KOs) won the WBA 154lbs title by widely outpointing Scotland’s Hannah Rankin at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in September last year, in her first fight up at the weight.

Norway’s Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs), a former undisputed ruler at 147lbs, is attempting to become a two-division world champion. ‘The First Lady’, a modern pioneer of women’s boxing, held the WBC and WBA welterweight belts from 2009 to 2020, also picking up the IBF title in 2014.

Braekhus lost the titles by majority decision to Jessica McCaskill in August 2020 in Downtown Tulsa, USA and lost again to ‘CasKILLA’ in a rematch at the American Airlines Center in Dallas in March 2021. McCaskill is the only fighter to have beaten Braekhus as a professional.

“This fight has been a long time coming but it will be worth the wait to be on such an amazing card,” said Harper. “All eyes around the world will be watching that night and I want to show everyone who Terri Harper is.”

“I’m very excited to challenge Terri Harper for the WBA 154lb. title on this tremendous card, my first time fighting in Ireland,” said Braekus. “I’ve spent my entire career facing the toughest challenges and this fight is another chapter.”

“I’m delighted to announce the first undercard fight for what will be one of the greatest nights of boxing in Irish history on Saturday May 20 – and what a fight!” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Two-weight World Champion Terri Harper gets the biggest fight of her life as she makes the first defence of her belt against former pound-for-pound No.1 and undisputed welterweight ruler Cecilia Braekus.

“Two unbelievable title fights already confirmed for Katie Taylor’s historic homecoming fight against undisputed junior welterweight Champion Chantelle Cameron and there’s still so much more to come. We’re building an incredible show on May 20 and we will be confirming the next undercard fight tomorrow – it’s another cracker! Roll on May 20 live worldwide on DAZN.”

“It is an honour to prepare Terri for a contest with arguably one of the greatest females of all time in Cecilia Braekhus,” said trainer and manager Stefy Bull. “This has just got a whole lot more exciting now we are sharing a bill with what I believe has the potential to be the best and most thrilling fight female boxing can deliver in Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron. Two of the best female fighters on the planet in an undisputed vs. undisputed clash – May 20 is going to be one hell of a night.”

“Cecilia has accomplished so much as the long reigning undisputed welterweight champion, we are excited that she is now getting this opportunity to challenge Teri Harper” said Tom Loeffler.

“Cecilia is one of the most accomplished female boxers in the sport with 3 Guinness Book World Records, we’re excited to work with Eddie, Matchroom and DAZN again for Cecilia being on this tremendous show in Dublin, Ireland.”

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.