Carlos Takam outpoints 2016 Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka in Paris

Carlos Takam earned a victory over Tony Yoka in Yoka's hometown of Paris, France.
Heavyweight veteran Carlos Takam secured a major victory on Saturday when he defeated 2016 Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka in Paris, France, notching his 40th professional victory.

Takam (40-7-1, 28 KOs) had to sweat out a split decision victory but the former title challenger clearly defeated Yoka by  controlling the pace and action of the fight from the start. Known as the gatekeeper of the heavyweight division, the 42-year-old Takam was too much for Yoka, who suffered his second consecutive defeat.

