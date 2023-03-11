WATCH: Quadir Albright on Philly boxing culture, bouncing back from first loss

PHILADELPHIA — Junior welterweight prospect Quadir Albright (6-1, 6 knockouts) has something to prove as he bounces back from his first career defeat. The 23-year-old from Philadelphia will be returning to the ring on April 7, when he faces David Thomas (6-5-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round bout at the 2300 Arena in his hometown.

The fight will be his first since losing his “0” against Roberto Gomez last October by fifth round knockout. Albright says it was just a bump in the road on his journey.

“It ain’t do nothing to my career. It didn’t downfall me, it didn’t break me. I learned from that fight, you just gotta slow things down in those six rounds, not everything has to be fast. What people don’t know is that I was hit in the back of the head over 16 times, nobody wants to say nothing about it, but you just move forward and you keep grinding,” said Albright, who is trained by Rashiem Jefferson Sr. out of the Kombat Philly boxing gym.

Albright says he hasn’t done any research on Thomas, saying he wants to prepare for any situation that may arise. He feels his chance could come sooner than later, and his job is to stay ready.

“It’s no limit on talent. I could knock these next three guys out and then they give me a call. It’s God’s timing, but very soon,” said Albright.

Ryan Songalia has written for ESPN, the New York Daily News, Rappler and The Guardian, and is part of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Class of 2020. He can be reached at [email protected].