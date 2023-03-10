Fight Night Program – Week of March 9-15

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, March 10 – Double Tree Hotel, Ontario, Calif.

Louis Lopez vs. Angel Beltran – welterweight – 8 rounds

Thompson Boxing’s popular boxing series returns with an intriguing battle of once-beatens between Lopez and Beltran. The card will also feature a special tribute honoring the life of TBP promoter Ken Thompson, who recently passed.

Also on this card:

Jesus Gonzalez vs. Keon Papillion – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Marcos Hernandez vs. Jeremy Ramos – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Thompson Boxing Facebook and YouTube

Friday, March 10 – Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, Pa.

Julian Rodriguez vs. Kashon Hutchinson – welterweight – 8 rounds

Mikenna Tansley vs. Moni Trejo – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Friday, March 10 – Luna Park Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Evelin Bermudez vs. Tania Enriquez – women’s junior flyweight – 10 rounds

“La Princesita” Bermudez is one of the world’s best in women’s boxing’s hottest division right now. Two belts will be at stake in this unusual women’s boxing main event at one of the world’s most venerable boxing venues ever.

Also on this card:

Alberto Melian vs Johan Segura – featherweight – 10 rounds

Fabian Maidana vs Edwin Bennet – welterweight – 10 rounds

Junior Alanis vs Kevin acevedo – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: TyCSportsPlay

Friday, March 10 – Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Mariana Juarez vs. Leticia Uribe – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, March 11 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England

Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen – super middleweight – 10 rounds

The unbeaten 17-year-old Pacheco emerged in 2022 as one of the sport’s top prospects. Cullen is a solid fighter who has failed whenever he attempted to step up in level of opponents. This looks just like the perfect make-or-break opportunity for Pacheco to show what he’s really made of.

Also on this card:

Robbie Davies Jr. vs. Darragh Foley – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vicky Wilkinson – women’s lightweight – 10 rounds

Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Aqib Fiaz vs. Dean Dodge – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Campbell Hatton vs. Michel Gonxhe – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, March 11 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

The immensely talented Tszyu has been so fixated on fighting Jermell Charlo that there is a serious concern that he may underestimate Harrison in this exciting bout. We will get our answers in due time. Pay no mind to the bogus title at stake, the winner will get a chance at the real one very soon.

Also on this card:

Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Koen Mazoudier vs. Ben Mahoney – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Issac Hardman vs. Rohan Murdock – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Shanell Dargan vs. Courtney Martin – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime

Saturday, March 11 – La Villete, Paris, Francia

Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Yoka is trying to earn his way back into the division’s top 10, and Takam is the perfect foe for this endeavor.

Also on this card:

Dan Azeez vs. Thomas Faure – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

Lauren Price vs. Naomi Mannes – women’s welterweight – 8 rounds

Victor Yoka vs. Branislav Malinovic – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Macauley McGowan vs. Farrhad Saad – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, March 11 – Hall des Sports ULB Erasme, Anderlecht, Belgium

Malik Zinad vs. Mickael Diallo – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Anas Messaoudi vs. Miguel Parra – welterweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: StarBoxing.TV

Saturday, March 11 – Avanti Palms Resort, Orlando, Fla.

Thomas LaManna vs. Salim Larbi – middleweight – 10 rounds

Narciso Carmona vs. Roberto Almazan – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

Follow @MorillaBoxing