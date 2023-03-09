Featherweight prospect Omar Trinidad faces Adan Ochoa in UFC Fight Pass main event on April 14

Omar Trinidad (Instagram: @trinidad_boxing)

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions’ acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights series will debut at the Commerce Casino on April 14 and broadcast live internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS (Subscribe Here / $9.99 per month).

The event is headlined by a can’t miss cross-town rivalry featherweight showdown between popular, hard-hitting Omar Trinidad (11-0-1, 9 KOs), of Los Angeles, and Downey, California native Adan Ochoa (12-2, 5 KOs), scheduled for eight rounds.

Tickets priced at $200, $150, $100, $80 and $60 are now on-sale and can be purchased online at www.360 Promotions.us. The Commerce Casino is located at 6131 Telegraph Road, Commerce, California, 90040. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:00 p.m. For more information and directions please visit www.CommerceCasino.com

“The Commerce Casino has been home to many memorable nights of boxing in the Los Angeles area and we’re excited to bring our Hollywood Fight Nights series to their new venue and to partner with UFC FIGHT PASS for the broadcast,” said Tom Loeffler. ‘Omar Trinidad versus Adan Ochoa is one of the best LA rivalry fights, one that promises fireworks from the opening bell.”

“Ochoa publicly demanded this fight to settle a long-time feud between the two. After Trinidad’s latest knockout victory on January 27, Ochoa came into the ring and challenged him with the fight being announced that night.”

“I strongly suggest fans purchase their tickets well in advance as we expect this event to sell-out. With the heat in the main event and our soon to be announced additional fights, this will be a very hot ticket on Friday, April 14.”

In the last year, Trinidad has become among the most popular fighters in Southern California; featured on five Hollywood Fight Nights events, all broadcast on UFC FIGHT PASS. Victorious in each fight, Trinidad captured wins in the last four fights by show-stopping knockouts, validating his reputation as one of boxing’s top prospects as noted by RING Magazine (February 2023). Most recently he stopped Jose Luis Ramirez in the second round on January 27, 2023.

Ochoa’s last fight, against Adam Lopez on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, was disappointingly stopped after the second round and ruled a no-contest due to an accidental headbutt incurred by Ochoa. Prior to this fight, Ochoa knocked out veteran Angel Luna in the first round on June 19, 2021 in Cranston, RI.

Additional information on this event will be announced shortly.