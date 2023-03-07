Luis Torres takes on Misael Cabrera in Mexico in heated crosstown clash

Luis Torres (right)

Nothing like a clash between crosstown rivals where the winner marches towards contender status at 135 pounds.

Unbeaten young contender Luis Torres will square off against Misael Cabrera Wednesday night at the Palenque de la Expo in Ciudad Obregon, Mexico. The 10-round bout will headline a three-fight stream on the ProBox TV app and the ProBox TV YouTube page (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

Both Torres and Cabrera reside in Ciudad Obregon and have crossed paths throughout the city while growing up. Both anticipate a large crowd and partisan fans cheering on their every move.

Torres (17-0, 10 knockouts) has excelled since making his pro debut in December 2017, stepping up the level of competition in recent fights. In his last bout on September 16, Torres defeated Cesar Gutierrez by decision over 10 one-sided rounds. In his previous fight on June 2, Torres also won by unanimous decision, defeating Diego Andrade Chavez.

The 21-year-old understands the importance of Wednesday’s fight and what an impressive win would do for him.

Torres is not overlooking Cabrera, especially in a fight that means a great deal for both fighters.

“This is a high-level fight that fans have waited to see for a long time, so we prepared like never before and we are ready for war,” said Torres last week. “This has been the best camp of my career. We have been training hard for eight weeks at the New Body Gym in Obregon and I feel better than I ever have.

“Cabrera is the toughest opponent of my career. We know each other very well since we’re both from Obregon and the fight fans have wanted to see this fight for years.”

The 23-year-old Cabrera (14-1, 10 KOs) stopped Jonathan Escovedo Martinez in round 5 of his last bout on November 11. The win over Escovedo took place over five months after Escovedo suffered the only blemish of his career at the hands of Mathieu Germain.

A lot is on the line Wednesday night for both Torres and Flores. A win over Torres could put him back in contention.

“It’s going to be a war, of that I am sure,” said Cabrera. “This will be a real fight that you cannot miss.

“Camp has been great. I am in the best shape of my life, and we expect a very tough fight on (Wednesday). I have known Torres for a long time, and I expect him to be in great shape for this fight. He is strong and fast, but even that won’t be enough to beat me.”

In the co-feature, fringe lightweight contender Miguel Madueno will face Willmank Canonico in a 10-round bout.

Madueno (28-1, 26 KOs), who is originally from Guasave, Mexico and now resides in Orange, California, knocked out Juan Huertas in the fifth round on November 4. The win over Huertas took place almost eight months after Madueno lost by unanimous decision to former world titleholder Jezzrel Corrales.

Canonico (12-2-2, 10 KOs) was stopped in the 10th round by hard-hitting Ricardo Nunez in his last bout on September 30. The loss snapped a string of nine consecutive wins by Canonico, who is originally from the 35-year-old southpaw, who is originally from Caracas, Venezuela and now resides in Rosarito, Mexico.

In the opening bout of the ProBox TV stream, 19-year-old Oscar Alvarez, who also resides in Ciudad Obregon, will square off against Diego Lopez (3-1-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Alvarez (8-0, 7 KOs) reportedly had over 650 amateur fights and defeated Nicholas Polando by technical decision in his last bout on January 25.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

