Jose Resendiz shocks former champ Jarrett Hurd, scores tenth round stoppage

Photo by Jhay Oh Otamias

ONTARIO, Calif. — Jose Armando Resendiz utilized a style similar to the one Jarrett Hurd had been known for, bulling forward to force a tenth round stoppage against the former unified junior middleweight titleholder on Saturday at the Toyota Arena.

The 24-year-old from Nayarit, Mexico had his hand raised after the ringside doctor ruled that Hurd could not come out for the final round due to a “severe laceration” on his lip. The official time of stoppage was 5 seconds of the tenth round. The fight was the co-featured bout to the Brandon Figueroa-Mark Magsayo card on Showtime Championship Boxing.

Resendiz (14-1, 10 knockouts) got off to a quick start, trying to capitalize on the 21-month layoff of Hurd (24-3, 16 KOs). The Manny Robles-trained Resendiz landed short right hands around the guard, but was warned for an attempt at an intentional headbutt late in the round.

Resendiz began to utilize angles in close to turn the taller Hurd, but Hurd finally got going late in the round, hurting Resendiz with a series of uppercuts. Hurd, 32, began to take over in the third and fourth, using his jab to push Resendiz back, landing big right hands in close that appeared to hurt Resendiz.

Resendiz recaptured the momentum in the middle rounds, piling up the punch numbers as Hurd struggled to keep up with the volume that was coming at him. The seventh was a pivotal round in the fight, as the two traded big uppercuts in close. Hurd appeared to be hurt at the end of the round, and spend the eighth round against the ropes as Resendiz piled up the activity.

Hurd appeared ineffective in the ninth round, struggling to find the one punch that could turn the fight around.

The fight was the first for Hurd since he was outhustled by Luis Arias in June of 2021 on the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul card in Florida. Hurd, who had previously held the IBF and WBA junior middleweight titles, has now lost three of his last four bouts.

Resendiz has now won two straight since his lone defeat, a decision loss to Marcos Hernandez in September of 2021.

Ryan Songalia has written for ESPN, the New York Daily News, Rappler and The Guardian, and is part of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Class of 2020. He can be reached at [email protected].