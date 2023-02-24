Heather Hardy keeps title hopes alive with majority decision over Taynna Cardoso

Photo by David Algranati/The Fight Photos

Former featherweight titleholder Heather Hardy kept her hopes of another title opportunity alive on Thursday, defeating Brazilian fighter Taynna Cardoso by majority decision on Thursday at Sony Hall in New York City.

One judge scored the eight-round lightweight bout even at 76-76, but was overruled by the other two who scored it 77-75 and 78-74 in favor of Hardy (24-2, 4 KOs) of Brooklyn, N.Y. The win is the second straight for Hardy, who had lost back to back bouts to Amanda Serrano and Jessica Camara. Cardoso (5-2, 1 KO) of Sao Paulo, Brazil has now lost two in a row.

Hardy, 41, was fighting with a heavy heart after losing her long-time trainer Hector Roca last month. With his nickname “Papa” on the back of her trunks and the flag of his native Panama on the side, Hardy pressed forward from the opening bell, focusing on the body attack early on. Hardy rocked Cardoso with an overhand right in the fourth, but as the fight wore on, Hardy’s eyes began to puff from the counterpunches Cardoso was able to land as Hardy came forward.

The bout became a test of willpower, with Hardy brushing off the heavier but less plentiful punches from her opponent in search to land her flurries.

Hardy has said she wants one more shot at a world title, and believes her ticket to one may be in a rematch with Amanda Serrano, the undisputed featherweight champion who will challenge Katie Taylor for the undisputed lightweight championship on May 20 in Dublin, Ireland.

“I would love anyone at 126, 130 and 135 that will give me a chance. I know I’m just coming back but my resume speaks for itself, I’m worthy of contention,” said Hardy, who was cornered by Martin Gonzalez and Henry Deleon.

“Amanda was the first one to step up and say, ‘Girl I got your back.’ She got her rematch against Katie, no disrespect, champs fight champs. But she’s from Brooklyn, word means everything. She gave it to me, so back in the gym on Monday.”

The show was promoted by Boxing Insider Promotions.

Ryan Songalia has written for ESPN, the New York Daily News, Rappler and The Guardian, and is part of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Class of 2020. He can be reached at [email protected].

