Gervonta Davis confirms Ryan Garcia fight on April 22 IS ON

Gervonta Davis (center). (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Gervonta Davis has taken to social media to confirm his fight with Ryan Garcia will take place on April 22.

Although a venue has yet to be finalised, it seems like the bout – one of the most-anticipated in the sport – is heading to Las Vegas.

Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza tweeted: “#davisgarcia is official.”

Tank Davis’s original tweet read: “April 22, 2023, Las Vegas It’s on! #DavisGarcia GOOOOO.”

The fight had seemingly struggled through negotiations over recent weeks, but it now appears to be on.

Californian star Garcia, 24-years-old, is 23-0 with 19 stoppages as a pro, Baltimore’s Tank, aged 28, is 28-0 with 26 stoppage wins.