Shane Mosley Jr. defeats Mario Lozano by unanimous decision in Pomona homecoming

POMONA, Calif. – It was the homecoming fight Shane Mosley Jr. always wanted.

Mosley defeated Mario Lozano by unanimous decision Saturday night before a partisan crowd at the Fox Theatre.

Scores were 99-91, 99-91, and 100-90 for Mosley, who improved to 19-4, 10 knockouts.

With Dad, multi-division world champion Shane Mosley Sr. sitting ringside, the taller Mosley worked behind a consistent jab, walking Lozano down as he looked to follow up with straight rights or crosses to the head. Lozano was able to work off the ropes, but Mosley was able to counter or connect with hooks to the body.

As the fight progressed towards the middle rounds, Lozano stood in the center of the ring, choosing to trade in the pocket with Mosley. Lozano was able to throw and land lead right hands that caught Mosley’s attention, but Mosley was able to connect with an occasional uppercut or left hook to the head of Lozano.

The pace of the fight slowed during the second half of the fight as both fighters’ punch output dropped. Lozano was still game, but Mosley was the more-effective fighter. Mosley did well setting up his punches, but rarely threw to the body in an attempt to slow Lozano down.

Saturday marked Mosley’s first time fighting in his father’s hometown of Pomona. The 32-year-old was born in Pomona, but currently lives and trains in Las Vegas.

Lozano, who resides in Chihuahua, Mexico, drops to 33-11, 24 KOs. It was Lozano’s first fight since August 2019, a knockout loss to Liam Smith.

Sandoval wins by KO

Flyweight contender Ricardo Sandoval of nearby Rialto scored a one-punch knockout win over Nicaragua’s Jerson Ortiz.

Sandoval was the more-effective boxer throughout the fight, throwing and landing combinations to the head and body of Ortiz. Late in the second round, a well-placed left hook to the body dropped Ortiz face-first to the canvas. Referee Raul Caiz, Jr. counted Ortiz (17-7, 8 KOs) out at 2:46.

Sandoval, who is ranked No. 7 at 112 pounds by The Ring, last fought on July 16, losing a very close majority decision to David Jimenez of Costa Rica in a world title elimination bout.

Montgomery decisions Olivas

In the opening bout of the DAZN stream, super middleweight Rowdy Montgomery defeated Christian Olivas (22-9, 19 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico by unanimous decision. Scores were 79-73, 79-73, and 80-72 for Montgomery.

The 36-year-old Montgomery, who resides in Victorville, California, has won four of his last six bouts.

Preliminary action

Featherweight Asa Stevens of Waianae, Hawaii improved to 4-0, 2 KOs, winning by knockout as Nicaragua’s Jenn Gonzalez (9-17-1, 5 KOs) did not answer the bell for the third round.

In the opening bout of the Golden Boy Promotions card, Ukraine heavyweight Andrii Novytskyi was successful in his pro debut, knocking out Gabriel Costa (1-4) of Woburn, Mississippi at 1:22 of the opening round.

