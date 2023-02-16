Fight Night Program – Week of February 16-22

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thusday, February 16 – The Hangar, Costa Mesa, Calif.

Antonio Garcia vs. Slava Mayzus – middleweight – 4 rounds

Ruben Cazales vs. Franciso Alfaro – super middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Friday, February 17 – Stormont Vail Event Center, Topeka, Kansas

Ardreal Holmes vs. Ismael Villarreal – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

They both made it to 12-0, and now someone’s 0 gotta go. Another early crossroads bout in the best tradition of Showtime’s outstanding ShoBox cards.

Also on this card:

Misael Lopez vs. Edward Vazquez – featherweight – 10 rounds

Kurt Scooby vs. John Mannu – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

David Lopez vs. Paul Walters Jr. – welterweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime

Friday, February 17 – Tropical Park Boxing Club, Miami

Angel Napoles vs. Michael Cook – heavyweight – 4 rounds

Kener Fernandez vs. Ricky Evans – welterweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Friday, February 17 – York Hall, London, England

David Adeleye vs. Dmytro Bezus – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Mark Chamberlain vs. Vairo Lenti – lightweight – 10 rounds

Friday, February 17 – Salle Wagram, Paris, France

Estelle Mossely vs. Anisha Basheel – women’s lightweight – 10 rounds

Rima Ayadi vs. Yoli Marrugo Franco – women’s junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, February 18 – Nothingham Arena, Nottingham, England

Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara – featherweight – 12 rounds

This week’s most outstanding fight, no doubt. Emboldened by his mild upset win over Michael Conlan, Wood will seek to reassert his place as one of the division’s top players, while Lara, who already enjoyed some success in the UK in previous fights, is trying to turn this into a grudge match with his pre-fight comments. Wood’s WBA trinket will be on the line, to make things more interesting.

Also on this card:

Dalton Smith vs. Billy Allington – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

Gary Cully vs. Wilfredo Flores – lightweight – 10 rounds

Gamal Yafai vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Cheavon Clarke vs. Israel Duffus – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, February 18 – Fox Theater, Pomona, Calif.

Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan – junior featherweight – 12 rounds

Intriguing title bout between fan-friendly slugger Nery and power-punching, iron-chinned Armenian Hovhannisyan, with the promise of a title shot on the line. Should be interesting.

Shane Mosley Jr. vs. Mario Lozano – super middleweight – 10 rounds

A rare homecoming bout for the son of the legendary multiple champion.

Also on this card:

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Jerson Ortiz – flyweight – 10 rounds

Asa Stevens vs. Jenn Gonzalez – junior featherweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, February 18 – Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Felix Sturm vs. Sukru Altay – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Howig Grigorjan vs. Mario Katic – middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, February 18 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Artjoms Ramlavs vs. Eduardo Costa Do Nascimento – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Ralfs Vilcans vs. Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Saturday, February 18 – Memorial Hall, Melrose, Mass.

Anthony Andreozzi vs. Jamer Jones – middleweight – 6 rounds

Justin Rolfe vs. Jonathan Gruber – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: BXNGTV

