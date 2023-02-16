Fight Night Program – Week of February 16-22
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Thusday, February 16 – The Hangar, Costa Mesa, Calif.
Antonio Garcia vs. Slava Mayzus – middleweight – 4 rounds
Ruben Cazales vs. Franciso Alfaro – super middleweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: FiteTV
Friday, February 17 – Stormont Vail Event Center, Topeka, Kansas
Ardreal Holmes vs. Ismael Villarreal – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
They both made it to 12-0, and now someone’s 0 gotta go. Another early crossroads bout in the best tradition of Showtime’s outstanding ShoBox cards.
Also on this card:
Misael Lopez vs. Edward Vazquez – featherweight – 10 rounds
Kurt Scooby vs. John Mannu – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
David Lopez vs. Paul Walters Jr. – welterweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: Showtime
Friday, February 17 – Tropical Park Boxing Club, Miami
Angel Napoles vs. Michael Cook – heavyweight – 4 rounds
Kener Fernandez vs. Ricky Evans – welterweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: FiteTV
Friday, February 17 – York Hall, London, England
David Adeleye vs. Dmytro Bezus – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Mark Chamberlain vs. Vairo Lenti – lightweight – 10 rounds
Friday, February 17 – Salle Wagram, Paris, France
Estelle Mossely vs. Anisha Basheel – women’s lightweight – 10 rounds
Rima Ayadi vs. Yoli Marrugo Franco – women’s junior lightweight – 6 rounds
Saturday, February 18 – Nothingham Arena, Nottingham, England
Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara – featherweight – 12 rounds
This week’s most outstanding fight, no doubt. Emboldened by his mild upset win over Michael Conlan, Wood will seek to reassert his place as one of the division’s top players, while Lara, who already enjoyed some success in the UK in previous fights, is trying to turn this into a grudge match with his pre-fight comments. Wood’s WBA trinket will be on the line, to make things more interesting.
Also on this card:
Dalton Smith vs. Billy Allington – junior welterweight – 12 rounds
Gary Cully vs. Wilfredo Flores – lightweight – 10 rounds
Gamal Yafai vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Cheavon Clarke vs. Israel Duffus – cruiserweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, February 18 – Fox Theater, Pomona, Calif.
Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan – junior featherweight – 12 rounds
Intriguing title bout between fan-friendly slugger Nery and power-punching, iron-chinned Armenian Hovhannisyan, with the promise of a title shot on the line. Should be interesting.
Shane Mosley Jr. vs. Mario Lozano – super middleweight – 10 rounds
A rare homecoming bout for the son of the legendary multiple champion.
Also on this card:
Ricardo Sandoval vs. Jerson Ortiz – flyweight – 10 rounds
Asa Stevens vs. Jenn Gonzalez – junior featherweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, February 18 – Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
Felix Sturm vs. Sukru Altay – super middleweight – 8 rounds
Howig Grigorjan vs. Mario Katic – middleweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, February 18 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia
Artjoms Ramlavs vs. Eduardo Costa Do Nascimento – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Ralfs Vilcans vs. Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj – light heavyweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: FiteTV
Saturday, February 18 – Memorial Hall, Melrose, Mass.
Anthony Andreozzi vs. Jamer Jones – middleweight – 6 rounds
Justin Rolfe vs. Jonathan Gruber – heavyweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: BXNGTV
