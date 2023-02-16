Gervonta Davis pleads guilty in hit-and-run case, but his fight against Ryan Garcia is still on

WBA junior lightweight titleholder Gervonta Davis. Photo credit: German Villasenor

Looks like Gervonta Davis may have found a way to keep his legal troubles away from his ring plans, at least for now.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Davis pleaded guilty to four charges related to a hit-and-run accident in which he was involved back in November 2020.

Facing 14 counts, Davis made the decision to plead guilty on four of them, with the sentencing hearing scheduled for May 5. This opens the possibility of his Showtime PPV fight against Ryan Garcia to take place as scheduled.

According to the newspaper, Davis’ plea agreement does not include a predetermined punishment. Davis faces the possibility of jail time and several fines at sentencing May 5. And since a previous deal that invoked the possibility of house arrest as the maximum penalty was rejected by the judge, it is very likely that Davis, 28, will end up serving time after all.

Davis-Garcia is scheduled for April 15 in Las Vegas and is expected to be as one of the biggest boxing events of the year. Although the fine print of the deal is still being ironed out between Davis’ promoters Premier Boxing Champions and Garcia’s Golden Boy, the fight is widely considered a done deal by all major players involved.

According to the court documents, Davis left the scene of a car accident back in 2020, when he crashed his Lamborghini SUV on the passenger side of a Toyota Solara before fleeing the scene. Several people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in the crash.

If convicted on all 14 counts, Davis could have faced a maximum of 50 months in prison.

In his last ring appearance, Davis (28-0, 26 knockouts) stopped Hector Luis Garcia in the ninth round on Jan. 7 at a sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., in a Showtime PPV main event. He will fight Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs), 24, in a non-title bout at a 136-pound catchweight.

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

