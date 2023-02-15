Shane Mosley Jr. to make first ring appearance in father’s hometown of Pomona

Shane Mosley Jr. will fight for the first time in his father’s hometown on Saturday night, squaring off against Mario Lozano at the Fox Theatre in Pomona, California. The 10-round bout will precede the main event clash between junior featherweight contenders Luis Nery and Azat Hovhannisyan in a WBC world title eliminator.

Both fights will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

Mosley (18-4, 10 knockouts) was born in Pomona and now lives and trains in Las Vegas, Nevada. In his last bout on April 22 in San Antonio, Texas, Mosley defeated former fringe contender and current gatekeeper Gabriel Rosado by unanimous decision. The win over Rosado took place almost a year after Mosley lost by majority decision to former world title challenger Jason Quigley.

The 32-year-old had won his previous four bouts, with those fights taking place in Indio and in Kansas City.

Lozano (33-10, 24 KOs), who resides in Chihuahua, Mexico, has not fought since August 2019, losing by knockout to former world junior middleweight titleholder and current middleweight contender Liam Smith. The 35-year-old has lost his last two bouts after winning his previous four.

Also on the DAZN stream and part of the Golden Boy Promotions card will be a 10-round bout between flyweight contender Ricardo Sandoval and Jerson Ortiz of Nicaragua.

Sandoval (20-2, 15 KOs) is currently ranked No. 7 by The Ring. The 24-year-old should have a partisan crowd in his favor on Saturday night as he resides in nearby Rialto.

In his last bout on July 16, Sandoval lost a very close majority decision to David Jimenez of Costa Rica, who recently challenged and lost to WBA world titleholder Artem Dalakian.

Ortiz (17-6, 8 KOs), who resides in Managua, Nicaragua, was knocked down twice en route to a unanimous decision loss to unbeaten Nathan Rodriguez in his last bout on November 26. The 29-year-old has lost four of his last five bouts.

In the opening bout of the DAZN stream, Rowdy Legend Montgomery (8-4-1, 6 KOs) of Victorville, California will face Mexico’s Cristian Olivas (22-8, 19 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight bout.

