Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder reportedly set for May 6 in Guadalajara

Ring Magazine super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will reportedly face contender John Ryder on May 6.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger and Salvador Rodriguez were the first to break the story.

The 12-round bout will be a homecoming for Alvarez, as it is being discussed that the fight will take place in Guadalajara, near where Alvarez currently resides. Likely venues for the fight against Ryder could be the 46,000-seat Akron Stadium, which is home to the Chivas professional soccer team and Estadio Jalisco, which seats about 55,000 and has been used for boxing on previous occasions.

The professional soccer team that plays at Estadio Jalisco is Atlas, a team that Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso is an avid fan of.

Should Alvarez indeed fight in the Guadalajara area, it will be the first time there since June 2011, when he stopped Ryan Rhodes in the final round.

Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 knockouts) last fought on September 17, winning a convincing unanimous decision over Gennadiy Golovkin in what was their third fight in their rivalry. Alvarez would have surgery to his left wrist the following month, delaying his return to the ring.

The 32-year-old has been looking to rematch WBA world light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol later this year or in 2023. Bivol defeated Alvarez by unanimous decision on May 7.

Alvarez appeared in a Michelob Ultra commercial that aired during the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs), who resides in London, England, is currently ranked No. 3 by The Ring. In his last bout on November 26, Ryder scored a knockout win over Zack Parker after Parker suffered an injury to his right hand prior to the start of round 5. In his previous fight on February 12 of last year, Parker defeated former world middleweight titleholder Daniel Jacobs by split-decision.

The 34-year-old southpaw has won his last four bouts since losing to Callum Smith in November 2019. He does have knockout wins over Andrey Sirotkin and Bilal Akkawy, both of whom entered the Ryder fight unbeaten.

In April 2017, Ryder lost to Rocky Fielding by split-decision in a fight many thought Ryder did enough to win.

