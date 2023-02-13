Tuesday, February 14, 2023  |
About Us
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE!

News

Aficianado

RingTV’s commenting section now fully operational

13
Feb
by Ring TV | 

Following our switch in commenting hosting companies from Disqus to Insticator some longtime users noted that they were unable to bring their old comments to the new platform. This problem has been fixed, so Disqus mapping is now available via the settings in your Insticator profile.

For others questions on how to use our new commenting platform, or assistance with any issue you encounter, please check out Insticator’s dedicated Help Center.

close

SIGN UP TO GET RING NEWS ALERTS

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2023 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.