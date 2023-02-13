RingTV’s commenting section now fully operational
13
Feb
Following our switch in commenting hosting companies from Disqus to Insticator some longtime users noted that they were unable to bring their old comments to the new platform. This problem has been fixed, so Disqus mapping is now available via the settings in your Insticator profile.
For others questions on how to use our new commenting platform, or assistance with any issue you encounter, please check out Insticator’s dedicated Help Center.