Canelo Alvarez talks beer, the Super Bowl, golf and what’s next in boxing

Photo courtesy Michelob Ultra

This Sunday, boxing’s biggest star, Canelo Alvarez, will be at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out in Super Bowl LVII.

Alvarez will also be seen as part of the Michelob Ultra team in the beer brand’s commercial during the game.

“It’s an honor for me to be in partnership with Michelob Ultra and be in this commercial with Serena Williams and be at the Super Bowl — it’s a big event,” Canelo told The Ring last Wednesday in an exclusive interview. “It will be shown at halftime. Please watch.” (laughs)

Canelo is used to being the favorite, but in this instance he will be supporting the (slight) underdog.

“I pick the Chiefs to win,” he said. “It’s a really good team, [Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes is my friend, and I want them to win.”

The Mexican superstar has won world titles in four weight classes and is currently the undisputed super middleweight champion. He’s also a horse enthusiast. But his real passion is golf.

“I love golf. I love everything about golf,” said Canelo, who plays with a handicap of 10. “For me, it’s special. I can play every day.

“When I come to my house, I put the Golf Channel on; that’s the only thing I watch on TV.”

Last year, Canelo underwent surgery on his troublesome left wrist. It meant an extended time away from the gym — and golf, of course.

“It happened when I fought four times in 11 months,” he explained. “I had this problem two years ago. That made my hand [worse]. In the fight with Caleb Plant, in that preparation I [felt] really bad, a lot of pain. I got that win and I [said], ‘OK, I can do it again.’

“In the training camp for [Dmitry] Bivol, it started to bother me. I needed this surgery like two years ago. … After the [Gennadiy] Golovkin fight, in October [I had surgery]. … They told me I need six weeks no moving, but when they [did] the surgery and they wash everything and remove every single damage and they say, ‘You’ll have the cast one week and then you start rehab.

“Two-months-and-a-half no golf, no punching. … It was so boring. … I’m happy with the surgery, so I’m good now and I’m ready to fight again.”

Although the 32-year-old has an idea of when he will return, he wouldn’t name whoever will be across the ring from him. Reports suggest British super middleweight John Ryder is the strong favorite to get that assignment, with the possibility of it taking place in the U.K., but Canelo was tight-lipped on the subject.

“We don’t know yet [who is next]. We’ll see,” he said. “We want to wait a little more, like one week or two weeks more to see [how] the hand [is] and then start thinking what is next.”

Having made millions and achieved so much in boxing, Canelo could be forgiven for spending more time with his family, on horseback and on the golf course, but he’s not looking to slow down anytime soon and still has goals in boxing — and a particular itch that needs to be scratched.

“[There’s] always one thing there. Anything that is better for my career, for my legacy, I’m gonna do it,” he said. “Weight classes, more championships, good fights.

“Right now, I want the rematch with Bivol. That’s the only fight I’m thinking about.”

But for now, Canelo is taking his time to recuperate, and, like most in the United States, he’ll enjoy a beer (Michelob, of course) while watching the Super Bowl on Sunday evening.