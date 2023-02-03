Title Boxing teams with Sugar Ray Leonard to produce boxing gear

LENEXA, Kansas – 1976 Olympic gold medalist and five-division world champion, Sugar Ray Leonard will forever be a part of boxing’s history, as well as its future, as TITLE Boxing officially launches an exclusive line of gloves and gear featuring the undisputed champ.

Leonard’s role in the design of each glove, his signature and likeness will keep one of the most iconic figures in history top of mind for both, casual fans collecting the gloves, along with actual boxer’s training in them.

“This is a high-quality line of gear that’s really special to me,” said Leonard. “The inspiration and look of each pair of gloves TITLE and I designed were inspired by various moments in my career. They bring back fantastic memories for me and will for my fans too.”

The partnership between Ray Leonard’s team and TITLE Boxing has been several years in the making and begins with four different styles of gloves, including punching bag, training, and sparring gloves. The distinctive gloves reflect key moments from throughout Leonard’s amazing career. They evoke memories of his Olympic Gold win, his historic rematch against Roberto Duran and dramatic victories over other boxing legends, including Thomas Hearns and Marvelous Marvin Hagler.

The first round of co-branded gear is now available online with additional items rolling out in the spring and fall, later this year.

Since 1998, TITLE Boxing has set out to establish itself as an authority in the boxing industry through equipment design, integrity in business and overall involvement in the sport. TITLE Boxing, who is celebrating its 25th year in business this year, is one of the world’s most recognized manufacturers and distributors of boxing, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, fighting sports equipment, apparel and accessories worldwide.