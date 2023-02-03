Erik Bazinyan edges Alantez Fox via majority decision, Thursday night

Erik Bazinyan (right) vs. Alantez Fox. Photo Credit: Vincent Ethier/Eye of The Tiger Management

Super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan retained his NABF title by edging past Alantez Fox via 10-round majority decision at Montreal Casino, Montreal, on Thursday night.

In the early going, Fox’s height and reach were troublesome for Bazinyan, who entered the fight as The Ring’s No. 7 super middleweight. The defending regional beltholder had success when he forced the taller American to the ropes.

Bazinyan and his corner realized he couldn’t stay on the outside and try to match jabs with Fox and looked to press the action. He found a home over the next couple of rounds with a steady diet of overhand rights.

By the middle rounds, things appeared to be close on the scorecards. Fox had the advantage in the sixth round but Bazinyan rebounded in the seventh as the aggressor and landed a handful of right hands.

Fox wouldn’t let Bazinyan have it all his own way and continued to make things difficult. The 27-year-old Canadian resident wouldn’t be denied and claimed the eight and ninth by force of will.

Bazinyan came out strong in the 10th and final round, firing off several shots in an effort to get Fox out of there. The attack forced Fox to initially cover up. Both men exchanged punches in a firefight that had the crowd on their feet, cheering Bazinyan’s name.

When the decision were announced, both fighters drew on the first scorecard, at 95-95, but the other two judges scored the bout a little wider at 98-92 for Bazinyan.

With the win, Bazinyan moved to 29-0, 21 knockouts, and Fox saw his record dip to 28-4-1, 13 KOs.

In chief support, hometown favorite and junior welterweight Yves Ulysse Jr. was stunningly taken out with one shot by Gabriel Valenzuela at 0:52 of the first round. The local crowd was visibly silenced when Valenzuela landed a debilitating right hand uppercut that sent shockwaves through Ulysse’s body and left him crumpled at center ring. He tried to get to his feet but stumbled forward, seemingly unable to control his feet, and was rescued by referee Martin Forest.

At 34, it looks like a long road back for Ulysse Jr., who will have a lot of soul searching to do after this fight, while the win breathed new life into Valenzuela’s career. He previously won in the UK, edging past Robbie Davies Jr. (MD 10) and gave Montana Love (L UD 12) all he could handle. Ulysse Jr.’s record drops to 22-3, 12 KOs, while Valenzuela moves to 26-3-1, 16 KOs. It was later revealed that Ulysse’s ankle was fractured.

Former amateur standout Alexandre Gaumont (7-0, 5 KOs) blitzed Carlos Montijo (8-5, 6 KOs) with a combination that dropped the Mexican heavily in a neutral corner. Although he dragged himself up, he was in no position to continue and the middleweight action was halted at 2:26 of the opening round. The 27-year-old appears ready for something tougher in his next fight.

Mexican-born Canadian resident Christopher Guerrero (6-0, 2 KOs) proved far too good for Edwin Flores (3-1-1, 3 KOs), beating him to the punch with snappy counters before scoring three knockdowns in the third round, earning the stoppage at 2:49 in their welterweight bout.

Quick-fisted Avery Martin Duval (9-0-1, 5 KOs) impressively picked off Eduardo Garcia (7-2-1, 2 KOs) before dispatching him with a heavy left hook in the third round of a scheduled six-round junior lightweight contest. Although the game Mexican made it to his feet, he was wobbling and in no position to continue. Referee Martin Forest wisely called a halt to the action at 1:51 of the round. This was inarguably a career-best performance from Duval.

Touted prospect Wilkens Mathieu successfully made his professional debut with a first-round stoppage over Zsolt Birkus (0-1-1). The 18-year-old super middleweight dropped his Hungarian opponent three times before the fight was waved off at 2:49 by referee Erick Philippeaux.

ALSO ON RINGTV

Erik Bazinyan eager to resume world title quest against Alantez Fox on Thursday – The Ring (ringtv.com)

Alantez Fox at the crossroads with impending Bazinyan clash – The Ring (ringtv.com)

Yves Ulysse Jr. needs Valenzuela victory to “get back to the big leagues” – The Ring (ringtv.com)

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright.