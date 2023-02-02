Weigh-in Alert: Erik Bazinyan 167, Alantez Fox 167.5

Photo by Vincent Ethier (Eye of The Tiger Management)

Rising super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan and his opponent Alantez Fox both comfortably made the division limit of 168 pounds ahead of their scheduled 10-round NABF title fight at the Montreal Casino in Montreal tomorrow evening.

Bazinyan, The Ring-rated No. 7 super middleweight, tipped the scales at 167-pounds. The 27-year-old enters the contest with an unblemished record of 28-0 (21 knockouts).

Meanwhile, Fox came in at 167.5 pounds. The visitor, who has notably shared the ring in losing efforts with Demetrius Andrade (UD 12) and David Morrell (TKO 4), has a record of 28-3-1 (13 KOs).

For the chief supporting bout, Yves Ulysse Jr. (22-2, 12 KOs) weight bang on the junior welterweight division limit 140-pounds and Gabriel Valenzuela (25-3-1, 21 KOs) came in at 139-pounds.

Alexandre Gaumont (6-0, 4 KOs) 160 vs. Carlos Montijo (8-4, 6 KOs) 161.5

Christopher Guerrero (5-0, 1 KO) 149.5 vs. Edwin Flores (3-0, 1 KO) 147

Avery Martin-Duval (8-0, 1 KO) 132 vs. Eduardo Garcia (7-1-1, 2 KOs) 129.5

Wilkens Mathieu (0-0) 164 vs. Zsolt Birkas (0-0-1) 162.5

ALSO ON RINGTV

Erik Bazinyan eager to resume world title quest against Alantez Fox on Thursday – The Ring (ringtv.com)

Alantez Fox at the crossroads with impending Bazinyan clash – The Ring (ringtv.com)

Yves Ulysse Jr. needs Valenzuela victory to “get back to the big leagues” – The Ring (ringtv.com)

Bazinyan-Fox will headline the Eye of the Tiger event on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT., and the card will also be broadcast live on punchinggrace.com.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright