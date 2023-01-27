Fight Night Program – Week of January 26-31

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, January 27 – Quiet Cannon Country Club, Montebello, Calif.

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Nathaniel Gallimore – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

The 27-year-old Bohachuck, who spent most of 2022 in his native and embattled country of Ukraine, will have more than one motivation to neutralize Gallimore’s aggressive style and come back home with a win.

Also on this card:

Omar Cande Trinidad vs. Jose Luis Ramirez – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Umar Dzambekov vs. Anthony Fleming – light heavyweight – 4 rounds

Daniel Barrera vs. Victor Hernandez Martin – junior bantamweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: UFC Fight Pass

Friday, January 27 – Wind Creek Events Center, Pennsylvania

Francisco Rodriguez vs. Joel Cordova – flyweight – 10 rounds

“Chiuas” Rodriguez continues to be one of the most fan-friendly lower weight fighters out there, and he’ll try to rebound from his recent loss in Japan to Junto Nakatani in this bout against a respectable trialhorse.

Also on this card:

Jonathan Rojas vs. Odin Juarez – featherweight – 8 rounds

Miguel Martinez vs. Jorge Sanchez Zarate – junior bantamweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Canela TV, ESPN (Latin America)

Friday, January 27 – Castleton Conference Center, Windham, NH

Otto Wallin vs. Helaman Olguin – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Germany’s once-beaten Wallin, whose only loss came to Tyson Fury in 2019, will seek to stretch his winning streak to 5-0 against journeyman Olguin

Also on this card:

James Perkins vs. Pablo Oliveto – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Shayna Foppiano vs. Sarah Click – women’s junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Alexis Flores vs. Javier Torres – lightweight – 4 rounds

Michael Alvarez vs. Jay Gregory – junior middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: CombatSportsNow.com

Saturday, January 28 – Wembley Arena, England

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

Russian-Canadian Beterbiev risks his three belts (IBF, WBC and WBO) against England’s Yarde, a tough customer with a three-fight winning streak including a successful rematch against former conqueror Lyndon Arthur. A solid matchup, with Beterbiev being clearly the favorite.

Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez – flyweight – 12 rounds

Dalakian’s WBA belt will be on the line in this battle between two unbeaten young talents. Could easily be the one that steals the show – or the entire weekend.

Also on this card:

Karol Itauma vs. Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna – light heavyweight -10 rounds

Umar Khan vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti – featherweight -10 rounds

Charles Frankham vs. Joshua Ocampo – lightweight – 6 rounds

Moses Itauma vs. Marcel Bode – heavyweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, January 28 – YouTube Theater, Inglewood, Calif.

Alexis Rocha vs. George Ashie – welterweight – 12 rounds

Rising star Rocha takes on Ashie as a last-minute replacement after his originally announced opponent Anthony Young suffered a nose injury. Intriguing fight nonetheless, and Rocha is one to watch, indeed.

Floyd Schofield vs. Alberto Mercado – lightweight – 12 rounds

The unbeaten Schofield is one of Golden Boy’s rising stars, and Mercado will be an improvement on his recent level of opposition. Another fighter to keep an eye on.

Also on this card:

Oscar Collazo vs. Yudel Reyes – strawweight – 12 rounds

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Ulises Sierra – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Alejandro Reyes vs. Joe Zaragoza – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, January 28 – Lowell Auditorium, Lowell, Mass.

Donnie Palmer vs. Steve Vukosa – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Harry Gigliotti vs. Brandon Sandoval – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Gabriel Morales vs. Ryan Venable – lightweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, January 28 – Los Andes Mall, Panama City, Panama

Leonardo Carrillo vs. Jose Saant – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Luis Rodriguez vs. Encarnacion Diaz – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Jose Sanchez vs. Jorge Sanchez – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, January 28 – International Conference Hall, Nagoya, Japan

Masamichi Yabuki vs. Ronald Chacon – junior flyweight – 12 rounds

Diego M. Morilla has written for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

Follow @MorillaBoxing