Fight Night Program – Week of January 19-25

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, January 20 – Wind Creek Events Center, Bethlehem, Pa.

Sean Hemphill vs. David Stevens -super middleweight – 8 rounds

Atif Oberlton vs. Artem Brusov – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Interesting main event fights among four unbeaten fighters trying to take their careers to the next level. Another typical, can’t-miss ShoBox telecast to catch a glimpse of some of the best talents in boxing as they climb the ladder in the pro ranks.

Also on this card:

Julian Gonzalez vs. Rosalindo Morales – lightweight – 8 rounds

Jonathan Rodriguez vs. Ira Terry – bantamweight – 6 rounds

James Bernadin vs. Clay Burns – lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime

Saturday, January 21 – Centro de Convenciones Vasco Núñez de Balboa, Panama

Pablo Vicente vs. Angel Rodriguez – junior lightweights – 10 rounds

Mirco Cuello vs. Leivy Frias – featherweight – 10 rounds

Another great couple of exciting bouts among unbeaten fighters, with Argentine Olympian Cuello at the top of the heap. Should be interesting to see where they all stand at this stage of their careers.

Also on this card:

Rafael Pedroza vs. Hugo Berrio – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Kevin Brizuela vs. Erick Molina Lavarreda – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: TyC Sports

Saturday, January 21 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith – middleweight – 12 rounds

Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Głowacki – cruiserweight – 12 rounds

Joseph Parker vs. Jack Massey – heavyweight – 12 rounds

A talent-laden card, with a few showcase bouts for unbeaten up-and-coming talents. The main event is shaping up to become an entertaining affair, with two colorful foes doing their best to generate a rivalry atmosphere. Should be fun.

Also on this card:

Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo – welterweight – 12 rounds

Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Espindola – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj – heavyweight – 4 rounds

Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, January 21 – Casino Miami Jai Alai, Miami

Jonathan Guidry vs. Bermane Stiverne – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Former heavyweight titlist Stiverne is still around, apparently, and this fight against once-beaten Guidry should help us learn whether he’s closer to returning to his best level or one step closer to becoming a stepping stone.

Also on this card:

Tre’Sean Wiggins vs. Nigel Fennel – welterweight – 10 rounds

Ian Green vs. Alexander Castro – middleweight – 10 rounds

Raynel Mederos vs. Nelson Morales – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Kenmon Evans vs. Cleotis Pendarvis – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FITE and DonKing. Com

Saturday, January 21: Uncasville, Conn.

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Istvan Bernath – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Chordale Booker vs. Angel Hernandez – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, January 21 – Calta’s Fitness & Boxing, Tampa, Florida

Antonio Tarver Jr. vs. Drew Dwelly – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

The son of the former Olympian and light heavyweight champ takes another step up in competition against a fellow unbeaten opponent.

Also on this card:

Raphael Akpejior vs. Dell Long – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Ibrahim Robinson vs. Javier Mayoral – welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Wednesday, January 25: Plant City, Fla.

Cesar Francis vs. Jesus Sarocho – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Brooklyn’s Francis headlines the inaugural ProBox TV’s Future Stars Series after a breakout year in 2022 in which he defeated former titlist Raymundo Beltran and produced a KO of the Year contender against Francisco Armenta.

Also on this card:

Oscar Alvarez Jr. vs. Nicolas Polanco – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Jorge Carlos vs. Edmon Driver – lightweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

Wednesday, January 25 – Spaceplus Bangkok RCA, Bangkok, Thailand

Wulan Tuolehazi vs. Sho Kimura – flyweight – 12 rounds

LeQuan Wang vs. Reymond Yanong – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Yinhuan Su vs. Suriya Kraimanee – junior bantamweight -10 rounds