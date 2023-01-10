The Ring’s 2022 Awards Nominees: KO of the Year
Joe Cordina put Kenichi Ogawa to sleep. Photo by Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing
The Ring began the KO of the Year award with Michael Nunn‘s shocking first-round knockout of fellow middleweight standout Sumbu Kalambay, who had held the Ring/WBA championship prior to their March 1989 showdown for Nunn’s IBF strap.
This year’s nominees are:
Super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli‘s fifth-round KO of veteran Nadjib Mohammedi
WBA featherweight titleholder Leigh Wood‘s dramatic final-round KO of Irish star Michael Conlan
Caleb Plant‘s ninth-round left-hook KO of fellow former super middleweight titleholder Anthony Dirrell
Then-IBF junior lightweight titleholder Joe Cordina’s shocking second-round one-hitter-quitter of grizzled Japanese slugger Kenichi Ogawa
