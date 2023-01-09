Yves Ulysse Jr. takes on Gabriel Valenzuela in Montreal on February 2

Yves Ulysse tags Steve Claggett. Photo by Tom Hogan

News reached The Ring that long-time junior welterweight contender Yves Ulysse Jr. will face Gabriel Valenzuela at the Montreal Casino, Montreal, Canada on February 2.

Ulysse had originally been scheduled to face the experienced Javier Molina before the fight was scratched.

Ulysse (22-2, 12 knockouts) turned professional in 2014. The Montreal-born Haitian won his first 14 fights before narrowly losing to fellow Canadian Steve Claggett (SD 10). Wins over unbeaten pair Cletus Seldin (UD 10) and Ernesto España (UD 10) righted the ship, coupled with a revenge win over Claggett (UD 10).

The 34-year-old surprisingly lost to Ismael Barroso (UD 12) but has since won four fights including an impressive stoppage over once-beaten compatriot Mathieu Germain (TKO 7).

Valenzuela (25-3-1, 15 KOs) won his first three fights before suffering back-to-back defeats against Luis Hernandez (TKO 4) and William Zepeda (UD 6). However, he reeled off 22 wins out of 23 contests, the lone blemish came in Canada against unbeaten Jessie Wilcox (D 8). During that time, the 28-year-old beat fringe contender Nery Saguilan (KO 4), trial horse Daniel Echeverria (UD 10) and most notably traveled to England to edge out hometown favorite Robbie Davies Jr. (MD 10).

The Guadalajara native gave then-unbeaten Montana Love (UD 12) all he could handle over 12 close rounds, losing by only two points on each scorecard last May on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol-Canelo Alvarez.

Valenzuela should provide Ulysse with a good test and show where Ulysse is and if he can compete at the highest levels in the talented 140-pound division.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright