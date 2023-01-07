Alexis Rocha takes on spoiler Anthony Young in Jan. 28 main event

Alexis Rocha. Photo courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions

Welterweight up-and-comer Alexis Rocha will face Anthony Young in a scheduled 12-round bout at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on January 28, Golden Boy Promotions announced Friday.

Rocha-Young headlines a four-bout telecast that will be streamed live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

“January 28 marks my first fight of 2023 and a fight that will set the stage for my best year yet,” said Rocha. “I have patiently worked to reach the point of being the main event on a major card and now I’m here. 2022 provided its challenges, as I had to overcome a hand injury, but it made me stronger. I can’t wait to start the year with a knockout victory and, as always, I’m thankful to Golden Boy, Robert Diaz, Abraham Perez, and SOA Boxing, DAZN, my coach Hector (Lopez) and my entire team for the opportunity and support. Now it’s time to put on a show.”

Rocha (21-1, 13 knockouts), who grew up in nearby Santa Ana and is the younger brother of former world title challenger Ronny Rios, last fought on October 29, defeating Jesus Perez by unanimous decision. In his previous fight on July 16, Rocha defeated Luis Veron over 10 one-sided rounds. He also has a knockout win over Blair Cobbs that took place on March 19.

The 25-year-old boxer-puncher has won his last five bouts since suffering the only defeat as a pro against Rashidi Ellis in October 2020.

Young (24-2, 8 KOs) also fought on October 29, defeating Jose Zaragoza by unanimous decision. His most notable win to date occurred in May 2019, stopping former WBO 154-pound titleholder Sadam Ali in the third round.

The 34-year-old, who resides in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has won his last 13 fights since losing by knockout to Skender Halili in February 2016.

In the co-feature, unbeaten lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield will square off against Alberto Mercado of Puerto Rico in a 10-round bout.

Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) knocked out Daniel Rosas in the opening round of his last bout on October 20. The 20-year-old, who resides in Austin, Texas, has stopped five of his last six opponents. He is co-promoted by Golden Boy and Davies Entertainment.

Mercado stopped Juan Garcia Perez in his last bout on December 18, his first fight in over three years. The 34-year-old Mercado (17-4-1, 4 KOs) has lost three of his last five bouts, with those defeats coming at the hands of O’Shaquie Foster, Chris Colbert, and Lamont Roach.

In an intriguing all-Puerto Rico clash between fighters at 105 pounds, former world titleholder Wilfredo Mendez (18-2, 6 KOs), who is ranked No. 5 by The Ring, will face Oscar Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) in a 12-round bout. The clash between Mendez and Collazo is a WBO world title elimination bout.

Opening the DAZN stream will be hard-hitting super middleweight Bektemir Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round bout against an opponent to be determined.

The Golden Boy card on January 28 will be the first boxing event to take place at the YouTube Theater.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

