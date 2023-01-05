The Ring’s 2022 Awards Nominees: Best Performance

Valdez was no match for Stevenson’s talent, size and ring savvy. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

The Ring’s newest year-end award recognizes the most skillful and technical performances in the ring (where as Fight of the Year generally rewards scintillating and dramatic back-and-forth battles). Past winners include Teofimo Lopez (2020), for his 12-round decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko, and Shakur Stevenson (2021), for his 10th-round stoppage of Jamel Herring.

This year’s nominees are:

Dmitry Bivol for his unanimous decision over then-P4P King Canelo Alvarez (in Las Vegas!).

Shakur Stevenson for his masterful dominance over Oscar Valdez (a UD that unified two 130-pound belts and earned Stevenson the vacant Ring junior lightweight championship).



Oleksandr Usyk for his gutsy rematch victory against a motivated (and 20-pounds heavier) Anthony Joshua in Jeddah (a SD that earned Usyk the vacant Ring heavyweight championship).

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez for his technical brilliance en route to an eighth-round stoppage of former Ring/WBC 115-pound champ Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (who was Ring’s No. 1-rated junior bantamweight at the time).

