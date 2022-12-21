Andy Dominguez and Anthony Sims co-headline ‘Holiday Fight Night’ card tonight

Flyweight prospect Andy Dominguez and once-beaten middleweight Anthony Sims may be at different stages of their careers, but both hope to one day be at the top of their respective weight classes.

Dominguez and Sims will see action in separate eight-round fights tonight at Sony Hall in New York City.

In the main event of the ‘Holiday Fight Night’ card, Dominguez will face Marvin Solano, while Sims will square off against Anthony Todd.

Both fights will stream live on the BoxingInsider YouTube page (7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

At Tuesday’s weigh-in, Dominguez weighed 113.8 pounds, while Solano weighed in at 114 pounds. Sims tipped the scale at 158.4 pounds. Todd weighed 159.2 pounds.

Dominguez (8-0, 6 knockouts) is originally from Mexico and now resides in The Bronx. A sizable and boisterous crowd of family and friends is expected to be at Sony Hall to cheer on the 24-year-old Dominguez.

In his last bout on October 13, which also took place at Sony Hall, Dominguez stopped once-beaten Ricardo Caballero in the opening round. The win over Caballero took place about five months after Dominguez stopped Edwin Reyes in the fourth round. Tonight will mark Dominguez’s fifth fight of 2023, as his previous four bouts have ended inside the distance.

Vishare Mooney, who manages both Dominguez and Sims, believes Dominguez can become a major force to be reckoned with for years to come at 112 pounds.

“He’s a beautiful fighter to watch,” Mooney told The Ring Monday afternoon. “He’s a mixture of a calm fighter with a great skill-set and an explosive and dangerous puncher. Andy is a complete fighter who has won three Golden Gloves (tournaments). He has that desire to be a great fighter. We believe he can eventually do well at 115 and 118 pounds, but for now, he is going to compete and excel as a flyweight.”

Dominguez is trained by Ismael Salas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Solano (24-7, 8 KOs), who resides in Managua, Nicaragua, last fought on August 14 of last year, losing by knockout to once-beaten Ramon Cardenas. He has lost five of his last eight bouts.

Anthony Sims is moving forward in his career, only now he is competing in a new weight class. After mostly fighting at 168 pounds, Sims will now compete as a middleweight.

“He was walking around at 165 pounds in recent months,” said Mooney. “We decided it was best to have him fight as a middleweight.”

The younger cousin of Floyd Mayweather, Sims (22-1, 20 KOs) has fought on a handful of Matchroom Boxing and Premier Boxing Champion (PBC) cards in recent years. He suffered his first loss as a pro at the hands of Roamer Angulo in January 2020.

Sims, a Los Angeles resident, has since won his last two bouts. In his last fight on December 18 of last year, Sims stopped gatekeeper Manny Woods in the third round.

Mooney believes Sims will return to what worked well in previous fights, which was to be more aggressive and let his hands go with more authority. She is convinced Sims can eventually become an elite fighter at 160 pounds.

“This is Anthony’s debut at middleweight,” said Mooney. “We feel there is a lot of opportunity to shake up that division. Look for Anthony to bring back his explosive, aggressive fighting style. He’ll be looking for those early knockouts.”

Todd (14-6 1 NC, 8 KOs) stopped journeyman Larry Smith in the sixth round of his last bout on December 2 in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Earlier this year, he defeated former contender Hugo Centeno, Jr. He has won three of his last four bouts, with the only blemish coming by split-decision against Connor Coyle on May 21.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

