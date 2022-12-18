Welterweight prospect Raul Curiel KOs Brad Solomon in second round
Welterweight prospect Raul Curiel made quick work of Brad Solomon, stopping the veteran gatekeeper in the second round of their scheduled 10-round main event on Saturday at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California.
A stiff jab followed by left uppercut that landed right on the nose of Solomon sent the 39-year-old former contender to his back. Referee Ray Corona reached a full 10 Count as Solomon (29-6, 9 KOs) struggled to get to his feet.
A quick night at the office for Raul Cruiel 🔥#CurielSolomon pic.twitter.com/s351rhmu3J
— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 18, 2022
With the victory, which topped a Golden Boy Promotions “Fight Night” card streamed live on DAZN, Curiel (12-0, 10 KOs) extends his knockout streak to six consecutive bouts. The 27-year-old boxer-puncher from Tampico, Mexico had been out of the ring for a full year prior to Saturday’s bout, but didn’t appear to suffer from any ring rust given his aggression, confidence and punch-accuracy from the opening bell.
The Freddie Roach-trained former amateur standout looks ready to step up his competition in 2023.
On the undercard, former junior featherweight contender Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 12 KOs) scored an eight-round technical decision over Jose Gonzalez (23-11-1, 13 KOs) when an accidental clash of heads opened a bad cut over the right eye of the Mexican veteran. De La Hoya, who fought at junior lightweight but might drop down to featherweight in 2023, scored knockdowns in Rounds 3 and 5.
Super middleweight prospect Aaron Silva made his Golden Boy promotional debut a successful one by scoring a fifth-round stoppage of Alan Campa. Silva (11-0, 8 KOs), a 25-year-old pressure fighter from Monterrey, Mexico, dropped the battle-tested Campa (18-7, 12 KOs) twice in Round 5. Referee Sharon Sands waved the bout off after the second knockdown at 2:34 of the round.
Lightweight prospect Jousce Gonzalez remained unbeaten but had to dig deep to outpoint Ivan Cano over 10 tough rounds. Gonzalez (14-0-1, 12 KOs) won by scores of 97-93 and 98-92 (twice) but Cano (26-11-2, 16 KOs), a well-traveled 35-year-old journeyman who fought Jorge Linares for the WBC title in 2015, had his moments, especially in Round 6 when he repeatedly nailed the 27-year-old up-and-comer with right hands. The DAZN commentary duo of Bernard Hopkins and Beto Duran thought the scorecards could have been closer.
And in a battle of unbeaten prospects, Angel Vazquez handed Nick Sullivan the 24-year-old Virginian’s first pro loss. Vazquez (12-0, 6 KOs), a 22-year-old slugger from Sonora, Mexico, was docked a point by referee Sharon Sands in Round 5 for holding but was awarded an “iffy” technical knockdown when Sullivan (6-1, 1 KO) stumbled into the ropes after taking a cuffing punch. Vazquez won by unanimous scores of 57-55.