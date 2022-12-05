Davis-Garcia PPV undercard to include Jaron Ennis, Rashidi Ellis, Demetrius Andrade

Jaron Ennis celebrates his victory over Sergey Lipinets in April 2021. (Photo by Amanda Westcott / Showtime)

The following is a Showtime press release regarding the January 7 Showtime PPV main event featuring Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia in a 12-round lightweight bout in Washington, D.C.:

In the co-main event, unbeaten rising star Jaron “Boots” Ennis returns to action to take on the IBF No.4-rated welterweight Karen Chukhadzhian for the Interim IBF Welterweight Title, while unbeaten welterweight contender Rashidi Ellis faces the hard-hitting Roiman Villa in a high-octane 12-round duel. Kicking off the pay-per-view telecast at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, undefeated two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade steps into the ring for a 10-round super middleweight clash against Laurel, Maryland-native Demond Nicholson.

Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) is the latest in the pantheon of outstanding Philadelphia fighters, combining elite boxing skills with natural power in both hands. After two appearances on SHOBOX: The New Generation®, the 25-year-old Ennis graduated to headlining his first SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast in April 2021, as he became the first fighter to stop former world champion Sergey Lipinets. He followed up that performance with an impressive first-round stoppage of Thomas Dulorme in October of that year, before most recently blasting out Custio Clayton in two rounds in May in his ninth appearance on SHOWTIME®. The knockout victory gave Ennis 19 KOs in his last 20 fights, with the only blemish being a no-decision in the first round against Chris van Heerden in December 2020.

“I can’t wait to start 2023 off right by putting on another explosive performance for my fans,” said Ennis. “I respect all my opponents and am training harder than ever to come out victorious on January 7 to move one step closer to becoming world champion. Next year is going to be the most significant year of my career and it all starts with this fight. My time is now.”

The 26-year-old Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) rose up the IBF rankings with a pair of stoppage victories in 2022, dispatching of Ryan Martin in eight rounds in January prior to retiring Blake Minto after six rounds in July. A native of Kiev, Ukraine, Chukhadzhian now fights out of Germany as he prepares to make his U.S. debut on January 7. The only blemish on his record came in his second pro fight, a three-round split-decision loss in a tournament-style bout.

“When the offer to fight Jaron Ennis came to us, we immediately agreed,” said Chukhadzhian. “Ennis is a very good boxer. However, both Armenian and Ukrainian blood flows through my veins, and I’m not traveling to the U.S. for a check, but with the goal of showing that all of the hard work we put in was not in vain. We are preparing in the gym, where there is no water and light because of the war. But what doesn’t break us only makes us stronger. I’m confident I will have my hand raised on January 7!”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and capitalonearena.com. The Ennis vs. Chukhadzhian bout is promoted in association with D&D Boxing.